PetroNor E&P : Publication of the Financial Calendar 2021

29 January 2021
PetroNor E&P Limited
("PetroNor" or the "Company")
Financial Calendar 2021
PetroNor (OSE ticker: "PNOR") advises that the following approved financial calendar for 2021:
|
26 February 2021
|
Quarterly Report Q4 2020
|
30 April 2021
|
2020 Annual Report
|
31 August 2021
|
Half-yearly Report
|
28 May 2021
|
Annual General Meeting
|
28 May 2021
|
Quarterly Report Q1 2021
|
30 November 2021
|
Quarterly Report Q3 2021
|
28 February 2022
|
Quarterly Report Q4 2021
The above dates may be subject to change.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirments pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
