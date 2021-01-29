PetroNor E&P : Publication of the Financial Calendar 2021

29 January 2021

PetroNor E&P Limited

("PetroNor" or the "Company")

Financial Calendar 2021

PetroNor (OSE ticker: "PNOR") advises that the following approved financial calendar for 2021:

26 February 2021 Quarterly Report Q4 2020 30 April 2021 2020 Annual Report 31 August 2021 Half-yearly Report 28 May 2021 Annual General Meeting 28 May 2021 Quarterly Report Q1 2021 30 November 2021 Quarterly Report Q3 2021 28 February 2022 Quarterly Report Q4 2021

The above dates may be subject to change.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirments pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Knut Søvold, Chief Executive Officer Chris Butler, Group Financial Controller info@petronorep.com

Media Contacts:

Buchanan

Ben Romney

Tel: +44 207 466 5000