PetroNor E&P : Publication of the Financial Calendar 2021

01/29/2021 | 12:38pm EST
29 January 2021

PetroNor E&P Limited

("PetroNor" or the "Company")

Financial Calendar 2021

PetroNor (OSE ticker: "PNOR") advises that the following approved financial calendar for 2021:

26 February 2021

Quarterly Report Q4 2020

30 April 2021

2020 Annual Report

31 August 2021

Half-yearly Report

28 May 2021

Annual General Meeting

28 May 2021

Quarterly Report Q1 2021

30 November 2021

Quarterly Report Q3 2021

28 February 2022

Quarterly Report Q4 2021

The above dates may be subject to change.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirments pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

*****

For further information, please contact:

Knut Søvold, Chief Executive Officer Chris Butler, Group Financial Controller info@petronorep.com

Media Contacts:

Buchanan

Ben Romney

Tel: +44 207 466 5000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Petronor E&P Limited published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 17:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
