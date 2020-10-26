PetroNor E&P : Update on Senegal Arbitration

26 October 2020

PetroNor E&P Limited

("PetroNor" or the "Company")

Update on Senegal Arbitration

PetroNor (OSE ticker: "PNOR"), the independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on production, development and exploration assets across sub-Saharan Africa, advises that the case details are publicly available on ICSID's website https://icsid.worldbank.org/cases/case-database/case-detail?CaseNo=ARB/18/24

and that the proceedings are currently suspended until 2 November 2020. Furthermore although close to the end of the suspension agreement, the parties continue to work towards an amicable solution.

