PetroNor E&P : Update on Senegal Arbitration

26 October 2020
PetroNor E&P Limited
("PetroNor" or the "Company")
Update on Senegal Arbitration
PetroNor (OSE ticker: "PNOR"), the independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on production, development and exploration assets across sub-Saharan Africa, advises that the case details are publicly available on ICSID's website https://icsid.worldbank.org/cases/case-database/case-detail?CaseNo=ARB/18/24
and that the proceedings are currently suspended until 2 November 2020. Furthermore although close to the end of the suspension agreement, the parties continue to work towards an amicable solution.
*****
For further information, please contact:
Knut Søvold, Chief Executive Officer Chris Butler, Group Financial Controller info@petronorep.com
Media Contacts:
Buchanan
Ben Romney
Tel: +44 207 466 5000
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Petronor E&P Limited published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 12:14:02 UTC