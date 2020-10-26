Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  PetroNor E&P Limited    PNOR   AU0000057408

PETRONOR E&P LIMITED

(PNOR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Oslo Bors - 10/26 08:18:25 am
1.598 NOK   +2.44%
08:15aPETRONOR E&P : Update on Senegal Arbitration
PU
07:43aPETRONOR E&P : Update on Senegal Arbitration
AQ
09/24PETRONOR E&P : Invitation to investor webcast 25 September 2020
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PetroNor E&P : Update on Senegal Arbitration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 08:15am EDT

26 October 2020

PetroNor E&P Limited

("PetroNor" or the "Company")

Update on Senegal Arbitration

PetroNor (OSE ticker: "PNOR"), the independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on production, development and exploration assets across sub-Saharan Africa, advises that the case details are publicly available on ICSID's website https://icsid.worldbank.org/cases/case-database/case-detail?CaseNo=ARB/18/24

and that the proceedings are currently suspended until 2 November 2020. Furthermore although close to the end of the suspension agreement, the parties continue to work towards an amicable solution.

*****

For further information, please contact:

Knut Søvold, Chief Executive Officer Chris Butler, Group Financial Controller info@petronorep.com

Media Contacts:

Buchanan

Ben Romney

Tel: +44 207 466 5000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Petronor E&P Limited published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 12:14:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PETRONOR E&P LIMITED
08:15aPETRONOR E&P : Update on Senegal Arbitration
PU
07:43aPETRONOR E&P : Update on Senegal Arbitration
AQ
09/24PETRONOR E&P : Invitation to investor webcast 25 September 2020
AQ
09/24PETRONOR E&P LIMITED : Invitation to investor webcast 25 September 2020
PU
09/22PETRONOR E&P : Corporate Presentation
AQ
09/19PETRONOR E&P : Agreement with The Gambia
PU
09/19PETRONOR E&P : Agreement with The Gambia
AQ
08/31PETRONOR E&P : Publication of the Interim Financial Report for the Half-Year and..
PU
08/31PETRONOR E&P : Corporate Presentation
AQ
08/31PETRONOR E&P : Interim Financial Report for the Half-Year and Quarter Ended 30 J..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27,9 M - -
Net income 2020 -4,33 M - -
Net cash 2020 3,72 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -38,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 164 M 164 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,76x
EV / Sales 2021 3,94x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 20,2%
Chart PETRONOR E&P LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PetroNor E&P Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRONOR E&P LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,14 $
Last Close Price 0,17 $
Spread / Highest target -18,4%
Spread / Average Target -18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Knut Søvold Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eyas Al-Homouz Non-Executive Chairman
Jens Pace Non-Executive Director
Roger Christian Steinepreis Non-Executive Director
Alexander James Neuling Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRONOR E&P LIMITED52.94%164
CNOOC LIMITED-40.82%44 186
CONOCOPHILLIPS-49.96%34 901
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-55.22%21 840
ECOPETROL S.A.-43.89%20 240
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-46.60%20 152
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group