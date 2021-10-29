Proposed Re-domicile to Norway – Notice of General Meeting

PETRONOR E&P LIMITED ACN 125 419 730 NOTICE OF SCHEME MEETING The general meeting of the Company will be held at the Level 4, 16 Milligan Street, Perth, Western Australia on Monday, 29 November 2021 at 4:00pm (AWST) This notice of general meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their accountant, solicitor or other professional adviser prior to voting. Should you wish to discuss any matter please do not hesitate to contact the PetroNor Australia Registry on 1300 850 505 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4000 (International). Shareholders are urged to attend or vote by lodging the Proxy Form attached to this Notice.

N O T I C E OF SCHEME MEETING By an order of the Supreme Court of Western Australia (Court) made on 22 October 2021 pursuant to section 411(1) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), a meeting of the holders of ordinary shares (Shareholders) in PetroNor E&P Limited ACN 495125 419 730 (PetroNor or the Company) will be held at Level 4, 16 Milligan Street, Perth, Western Australia on Monday, 29 November 2021 at 4:00pm (AWST) (Scheme Meeting). The Court has also directed that Roger Steinepreis act as chairman of the Scheme Meeting or failing him Ben Purser and has directed the chairman to report the results of the Scheme Meeting to the Court. The purpose of the Scheme Meeting is to consider and, if thought fit, to approve (with or without modification) a scheme of arrangement proposed to be made between PetroNor and Shareholders (Scheme). To enable you to make an informed voting decision, important information on the Scheme is set out in the booklet accompanying this Notice (Scheme Booklet). The Scheme Booklet and Explanatory Memorandum to this Notice and Proxy Form both form part of this Notice. Terms and abbreviations used in this Notice and in the Scheme Booklet are defined in the Scheme Booklet. TIME AND PLACE OF MEETING AND HOW TO VOTE VENUE The general meeting of the Shareholders of the Company will be held at: Level 4, 16 Milligan Street, Perth, Western Australia on Monday, 29 November 2021 at 4:00pm (AWST). VOTING ENTITLEMENTS The PetroNor board of directors has determined, and the Court has ordered, that a person's entitlement to vote at the Scheme Meeting will be the entitlement of that person as set out in the PetroNor share register as at 4:00pm (AWST) on Saturday, 27 November 2021. HOW TO VOTE The business of the Scheme Meeting affects your shareholding, and your vote is important. Please take action by voting in person (or authorised representative) or by proxy. VOTING IN PERSON To vote in person, attend the Scheme Meeting on the date and at the place set out above. The Scheme Meeting will commence at 4:00pm (AWST). VOTING BY PROXY You can appoint a proxy by voting online or by completing and returning to PetroNor the enclosed Proxy Form for the Scheme Meeting. Completed Proxy Forms must be completed and received at the Company's share registry, Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited, by 4:00pm (AWST) on Saturday, 27 November 2021, being no later than 48 hours before commencement of the Scheme Meeting by one of the following methods: Online at:

www.investorvote.com.au and following the instructions provided.

You will need your SRN or HIN, and Control Number as shown on your Proxy Form. You will be taken to have signed the Proxy Form if you lodge your proxy in accordance with the instructions on the website. Please read the instructions for online proxy submissions carefully before you lodge your proxy. Mail, using the reply-paid envelope (only for use in Australia), to:

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited GPO Box 242

Melbourne VIC 3001 Australia Mobile voting:

Scan the QR Code on your Proxy form and follow the prompts. Custodian voting:

For Intermediary Online subscribers only (custodians) please visit www.intermediaryonline.com Fax to: In Australia 1800 783 447 From outside of Australia +61 3 9473 2555 If you are entitled to attend and cast a vote at the Scheme Meeting, you may appoint up to two proxies. A proxy may be an individual or a corporation but need not be a Shareholder. If you appoint two proxies each proxy may exercise half of your votes if no proportion or number of votes is specified. If you appoint a proxy but attend the Scheme Meeting yourself, the rights of the proxy to speak and vote on your behalf at the Scheme Meeting will be suspended while you are present. The Proxy Form provides further details on appointing proxies and lodging Proxy Forms. CORPORATE REPRESENTATIVES A corporation may appoint an individual as a representative to exercise its powers as Shareholder or as a Shareholder's proxy. The representative should bring to the Scheme Meeting evidence of his or her appointment, including any authority under which it is signed, unless it has been previously given to the Company's share registry. POWERS OF ATTORNEY A person appearing as an attorney for a Shareholder should produce a properly executed original (or certified copy) of an appropriate power of attorney for admission to the annual general meeting. VPS SHAREHOLDERS In accordance with market practice in Norway and system requirements of the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (VPS) and Oslo Euronext Expand, holders of Depository Receipts registered in the VPS are registered in the VPS as beneficial owners of the equivalent number of PetroNor shares and the instruments listed and traded on Oslo Euronext Expand. For the purpose of Australian law, the Australian Custodian (Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited) is, however, regarded as the legal owner of such PetroNor shares and investors registered as the beneficial owners of such PetroNor shares in the VPS will have to exercise all rights of ownership relating to the PetroNor shares, indirectly through the VPS Registrar (DNB Bank ASA) as their nominee.

The investors registered as Depository Receipt holders in the VPS must look solely to the VPS Registrar for the payment of dividends, for the exercise of voting rights attached to the PetroNor shares, and for all other rights arising in respect of the PetroNor shares. The Registrar Agreement provides that whenever the VPS Registrar receives any notice, report, accounts, financial statements, circular or other similar document relating to the Company's affairs, including notice of a PetroNor shareholder meeting, the VPS Registrar shall ensure that a copy of such document is promptly sent to the investors registered as owners in VPS, along with any proxy form or other relevant materials. Each Depository Receipt Holder has the right to instruct the VPS Registrar to procure the Australian Custodian to vote the number of PetroNor shares which are held beneficially by the Australian Custodian on behalf of that Depository Receipt holder and which are registered on the VPS in the name of that Depository Receipt holder. Depository Receipt holders must follow the instructions set out in the separate Proxy Vote Instruction form attached to this Notice.

A G E N D A 1. Resolution - Approval of the Scheme To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following resolution in accordance with section 411(4)(a)(ii) of the Corporations Act: "That, pursuant to and in accordance with section 411 of the Corporations Act, the scheme of arrangement proposed between PetroNor and the holders of its ordinary shares as contained in and more particularly described in the Scheme Booklet of which the Notice forms part, is approved, and the directors of PetroNor are authorised to agree to such alterations or conditions as are thought fit by the Court, and subject to approval by the Court, to implement the Scheme with any such alterations or conditions." Dated: 26 October 2021 By order of the Court Angeline Hicks Company Secretary

