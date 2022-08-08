Petropavlovsk : Update from Administrators 2022.08.08 Press Release

Evidence filed at court by the Company and the Administrators

In this announcement, the Administrators wish to provide further information to interested parties regarding our work to date.

Following the making of the order dated 1 August 2022, the SPA deed was executed by the Company (acting through the Administrators) and UMMC. Under the SPA, UMMC will pay total cash and

On 1 August 2022, HHJ Jonathan Hilliard QC sitting as a Judge of the High Court made an order including a direction that the Administrators should be at liberty to enter into, perform and procure the Company to perform a sale and purchase agreement with

The background to the Administrators' appointment, our work to date and our conclusions is set out in detail in the evidence filed in support of: (i) the application for the appointment of administrators over the Company dated 11 July 2022; and (ii) the Administrators' application for directions dated 27 July 2022. These are: The first witness statement of Charlotte Philipps, a director of the Company, dated 11 July 2022. The first witness statement of Allister Manson, one of the Administrators, dated 11 July 2022. The second witness statement of Charlotte Philipps dated 14 July 2022. The second witness statement of Allister Manson dated 19 July 2022. The third witness statement of Allister Manson dated 27 July 2022. The fourth witness statement of Allister Manson dated 30 July 2020. These witness statements are available at https://petropavlovskplc.com/administration-news/

SIP16 report

5. In addition, the Administrators have today published our report under Statement of Insolvency Practice 16, which provides details regarding the sale to UMMC and the events leading up to it. This is available at https://petropavlovskplc.com/wp- content/uploads/2022/08/SIP16-Disclosure.pdf.

Summary of the Administrators' work

6. The Administrators invite interested parties to read the evidence and SIP 16 report in full. What follows is a short summary of the matters explained in detail in those documents.

Background to appointment of Administrators

7. The Company is the parent company of a group of gold mining and exploration companies operating in the far east of Russia. As a result of international sanctions and other restrictions relating to the Russian Federation's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the Group's ability to operate its business has been seriously impaired and the

Company is now unable to pay its debts as they fall due. This is because: