Miner Petropavlovsk gets loan repayment notice from sanction-hit Gazprombank

April 20 (Reuters) - Russian gold miner Petropavlovsk Plc
said on Wednesday its main lender Gazprombank
has sent a notice demanding an immediate repayment of about $201
million due under a term loan with the sanction-hit bank.
Petropavlovsk said it also got a notice from Gazprombank to
return about $87.1 million due under the group's Russian units'
revolving credit facilities by April 26.
The miner said it was considering the implications of the
notices from Gazprombank, which was sanctioned by the UK last
month following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.
Petropavlovsk has substantial commercial and financial
relationships with Gazprombank, which also acts as an off-taker
of the group's entire gold production, but the miner is
currently prohibited from any payment to the lender due to the
sanctions.
The struggling Russian miner said it also got a notice from
UMMC-INVEST that Gazprombank had assigned all its rights under
the term loan to UMMC, which is the successor agent as per the
loan agreement.
