Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Petropavlovsk PLC    POG   GB0031544546

PETROPAVLOVSK PLC

(POG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/25 11:35:15 am
31.15 GBX   +0.48%
02:16aPETROPAVLOVSK : Q4 and FY 2020 Sales & Production Report
PU
01/21PETROPAVLOVSK PLC : - Results dates and corporate update
AQ
01/20PETROPAVLOVSK : Results dates and corporate update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petropavlovsk : Q4 and FY 2020 Sales & Production Report

01/26/2021 | 02:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

26 January 2021

Petropavlovsk PLC

Q4 and FY 2020 Sales & Production Report

Petropavlovsk PLC ("Petropavlovsk" or the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") today issues its sales and production results and corporate update for the period from 1 October 2020 to 31 December 2020 (the "Period" or "Q4") as well as its full year sales and production results ("FY 2020").

Mr Denis Alexandrov, CEO said: "Faced with several challenges in 2020, and in Q4 in particular, we were still able to deliver a notable 6% year-on-year increase in gold production, slightly below our guidance but broadly in line with market expectations. We also made solid progress on our development projects such as the Pioneer flotation plant and Malomir expansion.

The new management team and I have started visiting the mines and conducting a comprehensive review of our operations, management structure, and budget and forecast for 2021. This work will position us to update our guidance on production and capital expenditure targets for the year ahead."

Operational Highlights

Gold production and sales

  • FY 2020 gold production amounted to 548.1koz (FY 2019: 517.3koz) representing an increase of 6.0%, although this was slightly below the guidance range due to lower than expected production from both own mined gold ore and third-party concentrate
    • Own mined gold production amounted to 385.6koz in FY 2020 (FY 2019: 471.6koz) with a weak Q4 occuring at all operations for reasons explained below
    • Third-partyconcentrate gold production increased to 162.5koz in FY 2020 (FY 2019: 45.7koz), although this was lower than expected mainly due to logistical issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic

Gold production '000oz

Asset

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

FY 2020

FY 2019

Pioneer

27.9

36.9

119.0

120.4

Malomir

29.4

47.6

140.1

180.3

Albyn

28.2

44.7

126.5

170.9

3rd-party concentrate (POX Hub)

28.0

32.5

162.5

45.7

Total Group

113.5

161.7

548.1

517.3

Note: Numbers may not add up due to rounding effect

  • FY 2020 gold sales totalled 546.5koz (FY 2019: 514.0koz)
  • Average realised gold prices were significantly higher, gaining 33.6% in Q4 2020 and 29.8% in FY 2020 compared to previous periods. There were zero gains or losses from hedging in both Q4 2020 and FY 2020 which compares to small losses in the previous periods

1

Average realised gold price in US$/oz

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

FY 2020

FY 2019

Average contractual gold price

1,864

1,483

1,748

1,407

Gain or (loss) from hedging

0

(88)

0

(61)

Average realised gold price

1,864

1,395

1,748

1,346

Pokrovskiy Pressure Oxidation (POX) Hub

  • In FY 2020, a total of 245.3kt of refractory gold concentrate was processed through the POX Hub, comprising 144.0kt from Malomir concentrate with an average grade of 29.0g/t and 101.3kt from third-party concentrate with an average grade of 48.4g/t
  • Of the 140.1koz of gold produced at Malomir in FY 2020, 122.4koz of gold was recovered from refractory concentrates at the POX Hub with recoveries averaging 91.4% and the balance from non-refractory gold ore
  • Of the 162.5koz produced from third-party concentrates in FY 2020, 148.0koz of gold was recovered with recoveries averaging 93.8% and the balance representing gold released from circuit

Debt Principal and Cash

  • Debt principal outstanding as of 31 December 2020 was US$538.0m (30 September 2020:
    US$542.8m), the change relating to further conversion of the US$125m Convertible Bonds in Q4
  • Cash (unaudited) as of 31 December 2020 was US$35.4m (30 September 2020: US$68.5m)
  • The Company continues to settle the interest-bearing gold prepays which stood at c.US$63.8m as at 31 December 2020 (US$72.3m as at 30 September 2020), a net decrease of c.US$8.5m for the fourth quarter

Hedging

  • Zero cost collars remain with a gold price floor of $1,600/oz and a cap of $1,832/oz for 3,500koz maturing every month until December 2021
  • Zero cost collars with a RUB:USD price floor of RUB75.00 and a cap in the range of between RUB90.65 and RUB100.00 for US$7.0m maturing every month until December 2021

Responsible Business

  • In FY 2020, there was a 7% reduction in LTIFR to 1.50 accidents per 1 million hours worked which is in line with the Group's 2020 target to improve or sustain a LTIFR of 1.61. Including contractors, the LTIFR stood at 1.23 in FY 2020
  • No fatal accidents occurred during the year either among Petropavlovsk employees or the Company's contractors
  • Zero environmental incidents were reported in 2020

Metric

Units

LTIFR

Per 1m hours worked

Environmental incidents

Number

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

FY 2020

FY 2019

1.56

2.05

1.50

1.61

0

0

0

0

Note: Environmental incidents defined as moderate or serious

2

  • Two community consultations were organised during H2 2020 to introduce and explain our projects to local residents, NGOs and local authorities with a key focus on environmental safety. The meetings were held with strict compliance with COVID-19 sanitary measures
  • In December 2020, Petropavlovsk became a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series. Created by the global index provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices

COVID-19 Update

  • No material COVID-19 outbreaks have occurred at our operations so far. The Company continues to implement strict quarantine and safety measures at all its operations with remote working practices established at offices in Moscow, Blagoveshchensk and London
  • As of 18th January 2021, there have been 10 reported cases among the Group's employees. All affected employees are self-isolating or receiving medical care
  • At the time of the reporting, the Group's supply chains remain fully functional

Development Update

Start-up of Pioneer flotation plant and expansion of the flotation facility at Malomir

  • As announced, the commissioning of the Pioneer flotation plant is now scheduled for Q2 2021
  • Once operational, the new Pioneer flotation plant will double the Group's capacity to process refractory gold ore from its own mines, from 3.6Mtpa (at the existing Malomir flotation plant) to a combined Group total capacity of 7.2Mtpa, thus reducing the POX Hub's reliance on treating low-marginthird-party concentrates
  • The construction of a third line at the Malomir flotation plant is underway and will further add 1.8Mtpa of capacity from Q1 2022, bringing the combined Group total capacity to 9.0Mtpa

Corporate Update

  • As of the date of this release, the Company has received Conversion Notices in respect of the exercise of conversion rights under the US$125 million Convertible Bonds amounting to an aggregate of US$87m (balance remaining of US$38m), which resulted in the issue of c.644.4m new ordinary shares
  • On 20 January 2021, the Company provided a corporate update. In particular, that the Group's mines continue to operate as normal, despite the challenges presented by COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the lack of co-operation that the Group has experienced from a small group of senior employees and ongoing related legal hearings had improved markedly in recent weeks
  • On 30 November 2020, the Company announced the appointment of Denis Alexandrov as CEO of the Group
  • On 23 November 2020, the Company announced it had appointed KPMG LLP to undertake a forensic investigation into certain transactions undertaken by the Company and its subsidiaries, and IRC Ltd and its subsidiaries, in the three years to August 2020
  • On 12 October 2020, the Company announced the appointments of John Smelt as Head of Corporate Affairs from 19 October 2020 and Dorcas Murray as Company Secretary from 2 November 2020

Operations Report

Pioneer

Pioneer is currently focused on mining non-refractory ores from several conventional open pits and underground operations. The construction of new flotation facilities at Pioneer will lead to a transition, starting in Q2 2021, from mining non-refractory to mainly refractory ores which will be concentrated ahead of processing at the POX Hub.

3

PIONEER

Units

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

FY 2020

FY 2019

Mining operations

Total material moved

m3 '000

4,863

4,324

19,884

19,042

Ore mined

t '000

836

1,720

3,145

3,795

Average grade

g/t

1.15

0.92

1.00

0.97

Gold content

oz. '000

30.8

50.8

101.1

118.6

Processing operations (RIP plant)

Ore milled

t '000

1,327

1,344

5,410

5,707

Average grade

g/t

0.79

0.97

0.81

0.78

Gold content

oz. '000

33.6

42.0

140.0

143.5

Recovery

%

83.0

81.1

84.6

81.7

Gold recovered

oz. '000

27.9

34.1

118.4

117.2

Gold production (doré)

oz. '000

27.9

36.9

119.0

120.4

Note: Numbers may not add up due to fluctuation of gold in circuit and gold production includes a small amount of gold recovered from heap leach pads stacked before 2019

Due to the delay in the commissioning of the flotation circuit (mentioned above), the planned processing of refractory ore in Q4 was replaced by non-refractory ore with slightly lower grades but with higher recoveries. As a result, Pioneer produced 27.9koz from material grading 0.79g/t with recoveries of 83.0%

In FY 2020, Pioneer processed non-refractory ore from both open pit and underground mining operations to produce 119koz from material grading 0.81g/t with recoveries of 84.6%

2020 production was less than expected mainly due to delays caused by underground contractors and the COVID-19 pandemic in the preparation of underground mining of high grade ore at the Andreevskaya ore zone, which was due to start-up in Q4 2020 but which has now been delayed to Q1 2021

Malomir

Malomir is a conventional open-pit mine and underground operation transitioning towards mainly refractory ore processing using the onsite flotation plant. The resulting concentrate is shipped for processing to the POX Hub. The Malomir deposit has extensive refractory reserves and resources and both near-mine and surrounding areas are considered highly prospective for the discovery of further refractory gold ounces.

Units

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

FY 2020

FY 2019

Mining Operations

Total material moved

m3 '000

2,290

2,020

9,867

7,658

Non-refractory ore mined:

t '000

87

85

423

413

Average grade

g/t

2.65

2.81

2.24

3.96

Gold content

oz. '000

7.4

7.6

30.5

52.6

Refractory ore mined:

t '000

746

1,262

4,128

5,282

Average grade

g/t

1.26

1.17

1.16

1.11

Gold content

oz. '000

30.2

47.5

153.9

189.1

Malomir Processing Operations

Resin-in-pulp (RIP plant), non-refractory ores

Ore milled

t '000

95

82

414

536

Average grade

g/t

2.69

2.85

2.23

3.38

Gold content

oz. '000

8.2

7.5

29.7

58.2

Recovery

%

77.8

77.7

77.1

78.7

Gold recovered

oz. '000

6.4

5.8

22.9

45.9

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Petropavlovsk plc published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 07:15:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about PETROPAVLOVSK PLC
02:16aPETROPAVLOVSK : Q4 and FY 2020 Sales & Production Report
PU
01/21PETROPAVLOVSK PLC : - Results dates and corporate update
AQ
01/20PETROPAVLOVSK : Results dates and corporate update
PU
01/20Petropavlovsk Says Mines Operating Normally Amid COVID-19
MT
2020PETROPAVLOVSK : Co-founder of gold miner Petropavlovsk charged with embezzlement..
RE
2020PETROPAVLOVSK : Former Petropavlovsk CEO Rubbishes Investigation Into Historic T..
MT
2020PETROPAVLOVSK PLC : - Appointment of CEO
AQ
2020PETROPAVLOVSK : Appointment of CEO
PU
2020Petropavlovsk Names Permanent CEO
MT
2020Petropavlovsk Issues New Shares to Convertible Bondholder
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 007 M - -
Net income 2020 71,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 515 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
Yield 2020 0,38%
Capitalization 1 683 M 1 680 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,18x
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 9 080
Free-Float 60,1%
Chart PETROPAVLOVSK PLC
Duration : Period :
Petropavlovsk PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROPAVLOVSK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,51 $
Last Close Price 0,43 $
Spread / Highest target 42,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Denis Vladimirovich Alexandrov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James W. Cameron Chairman
Danila Kotlyarov Chief Financial Officer
Charlotte Philipps Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Maxim Kharin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROPAVLOVSK PLC-4.31%1 680
NEWMONT CORPORATION3.11%49 798
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION2.93%41 710
POLYUS-0.82%26 441
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-3.18%18 179
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED0.26%17 134
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ