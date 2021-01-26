Petropavlovsk : Q4 and FY 2020 Sales & Production Report
26 January 2021
Petropavlovsk PLC
Q4 and FY 2020 Sales & Production Report
Petropavlovsk PLC ("Petropavlovsk" or the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") today issues its sales and production results and corporate update for the period from 1 October 2020 to 31 December 2020 (the "Period" or "Q4") as well as its full year sales and production results ("FY 2020").
Mr Denis Alexandrov, CEO said: "Faced with several challenges in 2020, and in Q4 in particular, we were still able to deliver a notable 6% year-on-year increase in gold production, slightly below our guidance but broadly in line with market expectations. We also made solid progress on our development projects such as the Pioneer flotation plant and Malomir expansion.
The new management team and I have started visiting the mines and conducting a comprehensive review of our operations, management structure, and budget and forecast for 2021. This work will position us to update our guidance on production and capital expenditure targets for the year ahead."
Operational Highlights
Gold production and sales
FY 2020 gold production amounted to 548.1koz (FY 2019: 517.3koz) representing an increase of 6.0%, although this was slightly below the guidance range due to lower than expected production from both own mined gold ore and third-party concentrate
Own mined gold production amounted to 385.6koz in FY 2020 (FY 2019: 471.6koz) with a weak Q4 occuring at all operations for reasons explained below
Third-partyconcentrate gold production increased to 162.5koz in FY 2020 (FY 2019: 45.7koz), although this was lower than expected mainly due to logistical issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic
Gold production '000oz
Asset
Q4 2020
Q4 2019
FY 2020
FY 2019
Pioneer
27.9
36.9
119.0
120.4
Malomir
29.4
47.6
140.1
180.3
Albyn
28.2
44.7
126.5
170.9
3rd-party concentrate (POX Hub)
28.0
32.5
162.5
45.7
Total Group
113.5
161.7
548.1
517.3
Note: Numbers may not add up due to rounding effect
Average realised gold prices were significantly higher, gaining 33.6% in Q4 2020 and 29.8% in FY 2020 compared to previous periods. There were zero gains or losses from hedging in both Q4 2020 and FY 2020 which compares to small losses in the previous periods
Average realised gold price in US$/oz
Q4 2020
Q4 2019
FY 2020
FY 2019
Average contractual gold price
1,864
1,483
1,748
1,407
Gain or (loss) from hedging
0
(88)
0
(61)
Average realised gold price
1,864
1,395
1,748
1,346
Pokrovskiy Pressure Oxidation (POX) Hub
In FY 2020, a total of 245.3kt of refractory gold concentrate was processed through the POX Hub, comprising 144.0kt from Malomir concentrate with an average grade of 29.0g/t and 101.3kt from third-party concentrate with an average grade of 48.4g/t
Of the 140.1koz of gold produced at Malomir in FY 2020, 122.4koz of gold was recovered from refractory concentrates at the POX Hub with recoveries averaging 91.4% and the balance from non-refractory gold ore
Of the 162.5koz produced from third-party concentrates in FY 2020, 148.0koz of gold was recovered with recoveries averaging 93.8% and the balance representing gold released from circuit
Debt Principal and Cash
Debt principal outstanding as of 31 December 2020 was US$538.0m (30 September 2020:
US$542.8m), the change relating to further conversion of the US$125m Convertible Bonds in Q4
Cash (unaudited) as of 31 December 2020 was US$35.4m (30 September 2020: US$68.5m)
The Company continues to settle the interest-bearing gold prepays which stood at c.US$63.8m as at 31 December 2020 (US$72.3m as at 30 September 2020), a net decrease of c.US$8.5m for the fourth quarter
Hedging
Zero cost collars remain with a gold price floor of $1,600/oz and a cap of $1,832/oz for 3,500koz maturing every month until December 2021
Zero cost collars with a RUB:USD price floor of RUB75.00 and a cap in the range of between RUB90.65 and RUB100.00 for US$7.0m maturing every month until December 2021
Responsible Business
In FY 2020, there was a 7% reduction in LTIFR to 1.50 accidents per 1 million hours worked which is in line with the Group's 2020 target to improve or sustain a LTIFR of 1.61. Including contractors, the LTIFR stood at 1.23 in FY 2020
No fatal accidents occurred during the year either among Petropavlovsk employees or the Company's contractors
Zero environmental incidents were reported in 2020
Metric
Units
LTIFR
Per 1m hours worked
Environmental incidents
Number
Q4 2020
Q4 2019
FY 2020
FY 2019
1.56
2.05
1.50
1.61
0
0
0
0
Note: Environmental incidents defined as moderate or serious
Two community consultations were organised during H2 2020 to introduce and explain our projects to local residents, NGOs and local authorities with a key focus on environmental safety. The meetings were held with strict compliance with COVID-19 sanitary measures
In December 2020, Petropavlovsk became a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series. Created by the global index provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices
COVID-19 Update
No material COVID-19 outbreaks have occurred at our operations so far. The Company continues to implement strict quarantine and safety measures at all its operations with remote working practices established at offices in Moscow, Blagoveshchensk and London
As of 18th January 2021, there have been 10 reported cases among the Group's employees. All affected employees are self-isolating or receiving medical care
At the time of the reporting, the Group's supply chains remain fully functional
Development Update
Start-up of Pioneer flotation plant and expansion of the flotation facility at Malomir
As announced, the commissioning of the Pioneer flotation plant is now scheduled for Q2 2021
Once operational, the new Pioneer flotation plant will double the Group's capacity to process refractory gold ore from its own mines, from 3.6Mtpa (at the existing Malomir flotation plant) to a combined Group total capacity of 7.2Mtpa, thus reducing the POX Hub's reliance on treating low-marginthird-party concentrates
The construction of a third line at the Malomir flotation plant is underway and will further add 1.8Mtpa of capacity from Q1 2022, bringing the combined Group total capacity to 9.0Mtpa
Corporate Update
As of the date of this release, the Company has received Conversion Notices in respect of the exercise of conversion rights under the US$125 million Convertible Bonds amounting to an aggregate of US$87m (balance remaining of US$38m), which resulted in the issue of c.644.4m new ordinary shares
On 20 January 2021, the Company provided a corporate update. In particular, that the Group's mines continue to operate as normal, despite the challenges presented by COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the lack of co-operation that the Group has experienced from a small group of senior employees and ongoing related legal hearings had improved markedly in recent weeks
On 30 November 2020, the Company announced the appointment of Denis Alexandrov as CEO of the Group
On 23 November 2020, the Company announced it had appointed KPMG LLP to undertake a forensic investigation into certain transactions undertaken by the Company and its subsidiaries, and IRC Ltd and its subsidiaries, in the three years to August 2020
On 12 October 2020, the Company announced the appointments of John Smelt as Head of Corporate Affairs from 19 October 2020 and Dorcas Murray as Company Secretary from 2 November 2020
Operations Report
Pioneer
Pioneer is currently focused on mining non-refractory ores from several conventional open pits and underground operations. The construction of new flotation facilities at Pioneer will lead to a transition, starting in Q2 2021, from mining non-refractory to mainly refractory ores which will be concentrated ahead of processing at the POX Hub.
PIONEER
Units
Q4 2020
Q4 2019
FY 2020
FY 2019
Mining operations
Total material moved
m3 '000
4,863
4,324
19,884
19,042
Ore mined
t '000
836
1,720
3,145
3,795
Average grade
g/t
1.15
0.92
1.00
0.97
Gold content
oz. '000
30.8
50.8
101.1
118.6
Processing operations (RIP plant)
Ore milled
t '000
1,327
1,344
5,410
5,707
Average grade
g/t
0.79
0.97
0.81
0.78
Gold content
oz. '000
33.6
42.0
140.0
143.5
Recovery
%
83.0
81.1
84.6
81.7
Gold recovered
oz. '000
27.9
34.1
118.4
117.2
Gold production (doré)
oz. '000
27.9
36.9
119.0
120.4
Note: Numbers may not add up due to fluctuation of gold in circuit and gold production includes a small amount of gold recovered from heap leach pads stacked before 2019
Due to the delay in the commissioning of the flotation circuit (mentioned above), the planned processing of refractory ore in Q4 was replaced by non-refractory ore with slightly lower grades but with higher recoveries. As a result, Pioneer produced 27.9koz from material grading 0.79g/t with recoveries of 83.0%
In FY 2020, Pioneer processed non-refractory ore from both open pit and underground mining operations to produce 119koz from material grading 0.81g/t with recoveries of 84.6%
2020 production was less than expected mainly due to delays caused by underground contractors and the COVID-19 pandemic in the preparation of underground mining of high grade ore at the Andreevskaya ore zone, which was due to start-up in Q4 2020 but which has now been delayed to Q1 2021
Malomir
Malomir is a conventional open-pit mine and underground operation transitioning towards mainly refractory ore processing using the onsite flotation plant. The resulting concentrate is shipped for processing to the POX Hub. The Malomir deposit has extensive refractory reserves and resources and both near-mine and surrounding areas are considered highly prospective for the discovery of further refractory gold ounces.
Units
Q4 2020
Q4 2019
FY 2020
FY 2019
Mining Operations
Total material moved
m3 '000
2,290
2,020
9,867
7,658
Non-refractory ore mined:
t '000
87
85
423
413
Average grade
g/t
2.65
2.81
2.24
3.96
Gold content
oz. '000
7.4
7.6
30.5
52.6
Refractory ore mined:
t '000
746
1,262
4,128
5,282
Average grade
g/t
1.26
1.17
1.16
1.11
Gold content
oz. '000
30.2
47.5
153.9
189.1
Malomir Processing Operations
Resin-in-pulp (RIP plant), non-refractory ores
Ore milled
t '000
95
82
414
536
Average grade
g/t
2.69
2.85
2.23
3.38
Gold content
oz. '000
8.2
7.5
29.7
58.2
Recovery
%
77.8
77.7
77.1
78.7
Gold recovered
oz. '000
6.4
5.8
22.9
45.9
