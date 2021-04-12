Log in
Petropavlovsk : Notification of Major Holdings

04/12/2021 | 10:43am EDT
RNS Number : 1922V
Petropavlovsk PLC
12 April 2021

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0031544546

Issuer Name

PETROPAVLOVSK PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Norges Bank

City of registered office (if applicable)

Oslo

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Norway

4. Details of the shareholder

Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above?

Yes

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

08-Apr-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

12-Apr-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.740000

0.000000

3.740000

148049862

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

2.680000

1.0700000

3.750000


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

CLASS/TYPE OF SHARES ISIN CODE(IF POSSIBLE)

NUMBER OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1)

NUMBER OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)

% OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1)

% OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)

GB0031544546

148049862


3.740000


Sub Total 8.A

148049862

3.740000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

EXPIRATION DATE

EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD

NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS THAT MAY BE ACQUIRED IF THE INSTRUMENT IS EXERCISED/CONVERTED

% OF VOTING RIGHTS






Sub Total 8.B1




8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

EXPIRATION DATE

EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD

PHYSICAL OR CASH SETTLEMENT

NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

% OF VOTING RIGHTS







Sub Total 8.B2




9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate Controlling Person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold






10. In case of proxy voting

Is there proxy voting?

No

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

12-Apr-2021

13. Place Of Completion

Oslo

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.
END
HOLFZGMDDZVGMZM

Disclaimer

Petropavlovsk plc published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 14:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
