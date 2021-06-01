Petropavlovsk : Technical Launch of the Pioneer Flotation Plant

1 June 2021

Petropavlovsk PLC

Technical Launch of the Pioneer Flotation Plant

Petropavlovsk PLC ("Petropavlovsk" or the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") today announces the technical launch of the Pioneer flotation plant, the Company's second facility for processing refractory gold ore and producing flotation concentrate.

Mr Denis Alexandrov, CEO said: "The successful launch of the Pioneer flotation plant represents a key strategic milestone for the Company. We are pleased to have commissioned the facility slightly ahead of the mid-year target we set when I joined the Company last year. The new plant will enable Petropavlovsk to take full advantage of Pioneer's substantial refractory ore reserves while providing an additional source of own-mined concentrate for our state-of-the-art POX Hub."

New Own-Mined Concentrate Supplier for the POX Hub

The new Pioneer flotation plant has the capacity to process 3.6Mtpa of refractory gold ore. Once fully operational, the plant is expected to deliver more than 100ktpa of refractory gold concentrate for treatment at the Company's Pressure Oxidation ("POX") Hub

Pioneer flotation doubles the Group's capacity to process refractory gold ore which, including the existing Malomir flotation plant, now stands at 7.2Mtpa

The plant is expected to become fully operational by July and to produce c.60kt of concentrate in 2021

The construction of a third line at the Malomir flotation plant remains on track and will add an additional 1.8Mtpa of flotation capacity from Q3 2022, bringing the total combined Group capacity to 9.0Mtpa

The launch of Pioneer flotation and expansion at Malomir will reduce the reliance of the POX Hub on treating lower-margin3rd-party concentrates

