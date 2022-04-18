Rouble hovers near 80 vs dollar, stocks down

April 18 (Reuters) - The rouble hovered around the 80 mark
against the dollar on Monday, while stock indexes inched lower
as the market lacked new momentum and watched developments
around what Russia calls "a special military operation" in
Ukraine.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister said over the weekend there had
not been any recent diplomatic communications between Russia and
Ukraine at the level of their foreign ministries.
"The continuation of active fighting and a clear stalling of
negotiations is the main risk for Russian assets through the
risks of new sanctions," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment
at LockoInvest.
By 0730 GMT, the rouble was little changed on the day at
79.65 against the dollar and added 0.2% to 85.15
to the euro.
Fluctuations in the rouble are artificially limited by
capital controls that Russia imposed in late February as its
financial sector and economy have taken a hit from unprecedented
western sanctions designed to punish Moscow for sending tens of
thousands of troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24.
This month, the rouble could see support from tax payments
as companies are due to pay a record 3 trillion roubles ($37.50
billion) in taxes, for which some export-focused companies need
to sell foreign currency, according to analysts surveyed by
Reuters.
On the stock market, the rouble-based MOEX Russian index
fell 1% to 2,402.0 points, while the dollar-denominated
RTS index shed 0.9% to 946.7 points.
Russian shares in Petropavlovsk, which is also
listed in London, outperformed the market by gaining
3.4% following massive losses last week after the company said
it was considering putting itself up for sale in the wake of
sanctions on Russia and the risk of countermeasures.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)