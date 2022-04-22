Russia's Petropavlovsk applies for export licence amid struggle to sell gold

April 22 (Reuters) - Russian gold miner Petropavlovsk
said on Friday it has applied for a new export licence
as the company struggles to sell its gold to sanctions-hit
lender Gazprombank, the only buyer of the mining
group's entire gold output.
The sanctions imposed on several Russian companies prohibit
any financial dealings with such firms and Petropavlovsk is even
restricted from making debt repayment to Gazprombank, also its
main lender.
The restrictions put the London-listed miner, which has not
been targeted by sanctions, in a difficult position as it has an
extensive commercial and financial relationship with
Gazprombank.
Petropavlovsk said it continues to explore options for sale
of its gold, including with other potential buyers, even as it
cut its annual total gold production outlook, hurt by supply
chain disruptions to output from third-party concentrate.
The company said it now expects an annual total gold
production in the range of 375 kilo ounces (koz) to 405 koz,
down from a previous outlook of 380-420 koz.
