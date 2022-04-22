Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Petropavlovsk PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POG   GB0031544546

PETROPAVLOVSK PLC

(POG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/21 11:35:27 am EDT
1.950 GBX   +21.88%
03:00aRussia's Petropavlovsk applies for export licence amid struggle to sell gold
RE
02:30aRussian miner Petropavlovsk applies for export licence amid struggle to sell gold
RE
04/20Petropavlovsk Reports $201 Million Repayment Notice from Gazprombank; London Shares Slump 24%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's Petropavlovsk applies for export licence amid struggle to sell gold

04/22/2022 | 03:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 22 (Reuters) - Russian gold miner Petropavlovsk said on Friday it has applied for a new export licence as the company struggles to sell its gold to sanctions-hit lender Gazprombank, the only buyer of the mining group's entire gold output.

The sanctions imposed on several Russian companies prohibit any financial dealings with such firms and Petropavlovsk is even restricted from making debt repayment to Gazprombank, also its main lender.

The restrictions put the London-listed miner, which has not been targeted by sanctions, in a difficult position as it has an extensive commercial and financial relationship with Gazprombank.

Petropavlovsk said it continues to explore options for sale of its gold, including with other potential buyers, even as it cut its annual total gold production outlook, hurt by supply chain disruptions to output from third-party concentrate.

The company said it now expects an annual total gold production in the range of 375 kilo ounces (koz) to 405 koz, down from a previous outlook of 380-420 koz.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
All news about PETROPAVLOVSK PLC
03:00aRussia's Petropavlovsk applies for export licence amid struggle to sell gold
RE
02:30aRussian miner Petropavlovsk applies for export licence amid struggle to sell gold
RE
04/20Petropavlovsk Reports $201 Million Repayment Notice from Gazprombank; London Shares Slu..
MT
04/20Russia's Petropavlovsk Reports $201 Million Repayment Notice from Gazprombank
MT
04/20Sanctions-hit Gazprombank demands loan repayment from miner Petropavlovsk
RE
04/20Russian miner Petropavlovsk gets repayment notice from lender Gazprombank
RE
04/18Rouble firms past 79 vs dollar, stocks down
RE
04/15Rouble firms past 80 vs dollar, Petropavlovsk shares fall sharply
RE
04/14Petropavlovsk Mulls Options
CI
04/14Gold producer Petropavlovsk weighs sale of business after Russia sanctions
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 862 M - -
Net income 2021 88,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 481 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,27x
Yield 2021 13,1%
Capitalization 101 M 101 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 8 860
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart PETROPAVLOVSK PLC
Duration : Period :
Petropavlovsk PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROPAVLOVSK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,03 $
Average target price 0,40 $
Spread / Average Target 1 480%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Denis Vladimirovich Alexandrov Chief Executive Officer
Stanislav Aleksandrovich Ploshchenko Chief Financial Officer
James W. Cameron Chairman
Charlotte Philipps Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Mikhail Petrovich Irzhevskiy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROPAVLOVSK PLC-89.82%101
NEWMONT CORPORATION24.25%65 457
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION31.27%45 005
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED16.22%29 537
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.19.05%23 364
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS4.34%22 953