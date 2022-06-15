Brazil's PetroReconcavo raises $202 mln in follow-on offering

SAO PAULO, June 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company
PetroReconcavo SA said early Wednesday it had raised
1.034 billion reais ($202.07 million) in a follow-on share
offering priced a day earlier.
The offering of 44 million new shares was priced at 23.50
reais, the company said in a securities filing, a 1.4% discount
to Tuesday's closing pricing.
PetroReconcavo added an overallotment option was not sold.
The transaction could have been increased by 80% if demand had
allowed, including 27 million additional new shares issued by
the firm and a smaller offering of shares held by
Luxembourg-based holding PetroSantander.
The company expects the proceeds to fund potential future
acquisitions, including that of Petrobras'
Bahia-Terra cluster, for which it has made a joint bid with
Eneva SA of over $1.4 billion.
"Any remaining amount will be used to reinforce the
company's cash position for it to manage its ordinary
businesses," PetroReconcavo said.
Itau BBA, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Goldman Sachs, Banco Safra
and XP Investimentos managed the offering.
Newspaper Valor Economico first reported the pricing on
Tuesday night, citing sources.
($1 = 5.1170 reais)
(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo
Editing by Mark Potter)