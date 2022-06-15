Log in
    RECV3   BRRECVACNOR3

PETRORECONCAVO S.A.

(RECV3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  21:07 14/06/2022 BST
23.84 BRL    0.00%
11:36aBrazil's PetroReconcavo raises $202 mln in follow-on offering
RE
06/03PETRORECONCAVO S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
05/20PETRORECONCAVO S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
Brazil's PetroReconcavo raises $202 mln in follow-on offering

06/15/2022 | 11:36am BST
SAO PAULO, June 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company PetroReconcavo SA said early Wednesday it had raised 1.034 billion reais ($202.07 million) in a follow-on share offering priced a day earlier.

The offering of 44 million new shares was priced at 23.50 reais, the company said in a securities filing, a 1.4% discount to Tuesday's closing pricing.

PetroReconcavo added an overallotment option was not sold. The transaction could have been increased by 80% if demand had allowed, including 27 million additional new shares issued by the firm and a smaller offering of shares held by Luxembourg-based holding PetroSantander.

The company expects the proceeds to fund potential future acquisitions, including that of Petrobras' Bahia-Terra cluster, for which it has made a joint bid with Eneva SA of over $1.4 billion.

"Any remaining amount will be used to reinforce the company's cash position for it to manage its ordinary businesses," PetroReconcavo said.

Itau BBA, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Goldman Sachs, Banco Safra and XP Investimentos managed the offering.

Newspaper Valor Economico first reported the pricing on Tuesday night, citing sources.

($1 = 5.1170 reais) (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 940 M 574 M 478 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 219 M 42,8 M 35,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,86x
Yield 2022 3,59%
Capitalization 5 922 M 1 157 M 962 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
EV / Sales 2023 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 532
Free-Float 53,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 23,84 BRL
Average target price 34,08 BRL
Spread / Average Target 43,0%
EPS Revisions
