(Convenience Translation into English from the Original Previously Issued in Portuguese)

REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To the Shareholders and Management of

PetroReconcavo S.A.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information of PetroReconcavo S.A. ("Company"), included in the Interim Financial Information Form (ITR) for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which comprises the balance sheet as of March 31, 2024 and the related statements of profit or loss, of comprehensive income, of changes in equity and of cash flows for the three-month period then ended, including the explanatory notes.

The Company's Management is responsible for the preparation of this individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with technical pronouncement CPC 21 (R1) and international standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board - IASB, as well as for the presentation of such information in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), applicable to the preparation of Interim Financial Information (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and international standards on review of interim financial information (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 ‐ Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the standards on auditing and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the ITR referred to above was not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with technical pronouncement CPC 21 (R1) and international standard IAS 34, applicable to the preparation of ITR, and presented in accordance with the standards issued by the CVM.

Other matters

Statements of value added

The interim financial information referred to above includes the individual and consolidated statements of value added (DVA) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, prepared under the responsibility of the Company's Management and presented as supplemental information for international standard IAS 34 purposes. These statements were subject to the review procedures performed together with the review of the ITR to reach a conclusion on whether they are reconciled with the interim financial information and the accounting records, as applicable, and if their form and content are consistent with the criteria set forth in technical pronouncement CPC 09 (R1) - Statement of Value Added. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that these statements of value added were not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with technical pronouncement CPC 09 (R1) and consistently with the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information taken as a whole.

Convenience translation

The accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information has been translated into English for the convenience of readers outside Brazil.

Salvador, May 8, 2024

2

BALANCE SHEET AS AT MARCH 31, 2024 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)

Company

Consolidated

Company

Consolidated

ASSETS

Notes

03/31/2024

12/31/2023

03/31/2024

12/31/2023

LIABILITIES AND NET EQUITY

Notes

03/31/2024

12/31/2023

03/31/2024

12/31/2023

CURRENT

CURRENT

Cash and cash equivalents

3

237,950

110,834

302,149

197,184

Suppliers

7

201,828

244,977

215,748

254,010

Short-term investments

3

329,073

310,172

384,688

310,172

Payroll and related charges

78,300

85,457

79,495

86,647

Trade receivables

4

326,437

332,047

349,761

360,611

Taxes payable

53,292

42,490

59,146

49,537

Inventories

8,573

6,237

9,436

7,358

Loans and financing

8

149,689

142,772

149,689

142,772

Dividends receivable

15

-

11,316

-

-

Leases payable

14,322

25,940

20,440

32,887

Recoverable taxes

131,715

211,194

144,792

233,927

Derivative financial instruments

13

81,575

99,478

81,575

99,478

Other assets

17,582

36,708

18,727

38,179

Dividends and interest on capital payable

15

17,359

17,359

17,359

17,359

Total current assets

1,051,330

1,018,508

1,209,553

1,147,431

Payables for acquisitions

10

516,488

340,256

516,488

340,256

Provision for well abandonment

12

6,475

8,202

6,475

8,202

NONCURRENT

Other accounts payable

6,720

29,029

8,165

34,712

Trade receivables

4

55,917

55,917

55,917

55,917

Total current liabilities

1,126,048

1,035,960

1,154,580

1,065,860

Recoverable taxes

65,461

68,450

77,814

78,049

Other assets

10,823

8,623

5,388

5,816

NONCURRENT

Deferred taxes

9

-

8,399

36,160

46,370

Suppliers

7

130,476

130,476

130,476

130,476

Investments

5

799,690

790,258

-

-

Loans and financing

8

723,130

760,208

723,130

760,208

PP&E and intangible assets

6

4,841,329

4,807,735

5,469,739

5,455,889

Leases payable

3,940

2,591

9,307

10,570

Lease right-of-use assets

18,981

26,438

30,553

39,712

Other accounts payable

9

13,659

12,227

13,596

12,227

Total noncurrent assets

5,792,201

5,765,820

5,675,571

5,681,753

Deferred taxes

10,172

-

10,172

-

Payables for acquisitions

10

-

145,239

-

145,239

Provision for contingency risks

11

3,714

3,239

6,445

5,299

Provision for well abandonment

12

180,961

176,505

185,987

181,422

Total noncurrent liabilities

1,066,052

1,230,485

1,079,113

1,245,441

NET EQUITY

Share capital

14

2,831,269

2,830,774

2,831,269

2,830,774

Treasury shares

(5,084)

(5,084)

(5,084)

(5,084)

Capital reserve

55,656

51,978

55,656

51,978

Profit reserve

1,671,360

1,671,360

1,671,360

1,671,360

Retained earnings

110,033

-

110,033

-

Equity valuation adjustment

(46,284)

(65,626)

(46,284)

(65,626)

Capital transactions

34,481

34,481

34,481

34,481

Total net equity

4,651,431

4,517,883

4,651,431

4,517,883

TOTAL ASSETS

6,843,531

6,784,328

6,885,124

6,829,184

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND NET EQUITY

6,843,531

6,784,328

6,885,124

6,829,184

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.

3

STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except for earnings per share)

Notes

Company

Consolidated

03/31/2024

03/31/2023

03/31/2024

03/31/2023

NET REVENUE

17

685,146

117,701

744,735

719,212

COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD AND SERVICES PROVIDED

18

(430,464)

(114,062)

(475,848)

(442,263)

GROSS PROFIT

254,682

3,639

268,887

276,949

INCOME (EXPENSES)

General, sales and administrative

18

(38,856)

(23,417)

(42,618)

(45,840)

Other income (expenses), net

18

(26,601)

13,757

(26,779)

(196)

Equity in investments

5

9,432

213,300

-

-

Total

(56,025)

203,640

(69,397)

(46,036)

OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES)

198,657

207,279

199,490

230,913

Financial income (loss)

19

(73,525)

(12,768)

(70,978)

6,301

INCOME BEFORE TAXES

125,132

194,511

128,512

237,214

INCOME TAX AND SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION

Current

(6,492)

(1,213)

(8,061)

(45,468)

Deferred

(8,607)

6,215

(10,418)

7,767

Total

9

(15,099)

5,002

(18,479)

(37,701)

NET INCOME

110,033

199,513

110,033

199,513

Earnings per share - R$

14

0.375

0.681

Diluted earnings per share - R$

14

0.375

0.681

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.

4

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)

Notes

Company

Consolidated

03/31/2024

03/31/2023

03/31/2024

03/31/2023

NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

110,033

199,513

110,033

199,513

Items that can be subsequently reclassified to statement of profit and

loss

Hedging instruments

13

29,306

-

29,306

127,641

Deferred taxes on financial instruments

(9,964)

-

(9,964)

(43,398)

Other comprehensive income of subsidiaries

-

84,243

-

-

Subtotal

19,342

84,243

19,342

84,243

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD

129,375

283,756

129,375

283,756

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.

5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)

Equity valuation

Capital reserve

Profit reserve

adjustments

Income tax

Share and stock

Reinvestment

Proposed

Share

Treasury

relief

options

Legal

Tax

and expansion

additional

Cash flow hedge

Capital

Retained

Net

Notes

capital

shares

incentive

granted

reserve

incentives

reserve

dividends

accounting

transactions

earnings

equity

BALANCE AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2022

2,828,170

(6,793)

18,501

24,670

89,702

57,018

994,190

26,374

(255,811)

34,481

-

3,810,502

-

Subscribed share capital paid-in

259

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

259

Exercise of stock option

1,355

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,355

Exercised stock option to be paid-in

(942)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(942)

Share buyback

-

(4,055)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,055)

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

3,482

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,482

Other comprehensive income of the subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

84,243

-

-

84,243

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

199,513

199,513

BALANCE AS AT MARCH 31, 2023

2,828,842

(10,848)

18,501

28,152

89,702

57,018

994,190

26,374

(171,568)

34,481

199,513

4,094,357

BALANCE AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2023

2,830,774

(5,084)

18,501

33,477

125,149

64,460

1,481,751

-

(65,626)

34,481

-

4,517,883

Subscribed share capital paid-in

14

495

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

495

Share-based compensation

14

-

-

-

3,678

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,678

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

19,342

-

-

19,342

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

110,033

110,033

BALANCE AS AT MARCH 31, 2024

2,831,269

(5,084)

18,501

37,155

125,149

64,460

1,481,751

-

(46,284)

34,481

110,033

4,651,431

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.

6

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)

Notes

Company

Consolidated

03/31/2024

03/31/2023

03/31/2024

03/31/2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit before taxes on income

125,132

194,511

128,512

237,214

Reconciliation of profit before taxes with cash generated by operating activities

Interest, amortization of borrowing and foreign exchange variations, net

59,651

9,205

56,234

(4,303)

Depreciation, amortization and depletion

18

122,712

20,217

153,862

103,923

Provisions, estimated losses and other

6,876

5,923

7,547

3,479

Equity in investments

5

(9,432)

(213,300)

-

-

Consideration of contingent installments of payables for acquisitions

10

22,033

-

22,033

-

Fair value of derivative financial instruments in profit or loss

70,573

-

70,573

71,468

Adjustment of provision for well abandonment

12

4,456

1,041

4,565

3,292

Derecognition of PP&E, leases and other

64,876

24,108

68,563

59,514

Changes in assets:

Trade receivables

5,610

(18,227)

10,850

23,651

Inventories

(1,142)

8,920

(431)

8,186

Recoverable taxes

82,468

2,392

89,370

(4,872)

Other assets

16,926

(32,860)

19,880

(14,712)

Changes in liabilities:

Suppliers

(43,149)

12,699

(38,262)

55,055

Payroll and related charges

(7,157)

4,598

(7,152)

7,519

Recoverable taxes

8,799

(2,390)

6,434

(20,559)

Other accounts payable

(22,309)

1,386

(26,547)

(1,577)

Payment of hedge contracts

13

(59,170)

-

(59,170)

(71,468)

Interest paid

(36,983)

(22,648)

(37,358)

(23,951)

Income tax and social contribution paid

(3,057)

(989)

(3,517)

(33,826)

Change in cash resulting from operating activities

407,713

(5,414)

465,986

398,033

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES

Dividends received from subsidiaries

11,316

-

-

-

Acquisition of SPE Tiêta, net of cash received

-

(501,639)

-

(472,255)

Short-term investments

(10,835)

628,244

(63,941)

502,207

Additions to PP&E and intangible assets

(220,027)

(130,707)

(234,663)

(397,155)

Change in cash resulting from investment activities

(219,546)

(4,102)

(298,604)

(367,203)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Payment of financing

8

(44,594)

(331)

(44,594)

(331)

Payables for acquisitions

10

(7,335)

-

(7,335)

(175,703)

Exercise of stock options

-

413

-

413

Share buyback

14

-

(4,055)

-

(4,055)

Subscribed capital paid-in

14

495

259

495

259

Amortization of lease operations - principal

(9,617)

(2,441)

(10,983)

(6,695)

Change in cash resulting from financing activities

(61,051)

(6,155)

(62,417)

(186,112)

Foreign exchange variation on cash and cash equivalents

-

-

-

226

CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

127,116

(15,671)

104,965

(155,056)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

3

110,834

83,601

197,184

361,028

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

3

237,950

67,930

302,149

205,972

CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENT BALANCE

127,116

(15,671)

104,965

(155,056)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.

7

STATEMENT OF VALUE ADDED

FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)

Notes

Company

Consolidated

03/31/2024

03/31/2023

03/31/2024

03/31/2023

WEALTH CREATION

Revenue:

Revenue from customer contract

17

815,674

131,176

881,479

889,987

Other revenue

6,114

36,925

4,093

5,111

Total revenue

821,788

168,101

885,572

895,098

THIRD-PARTY INPUTS AND SERVICES

Raw materials and products for resale

(11,516)

(5,946)

(11,516)

(12,367)

Materials, energy, third-party services, and others

(270,830)

(94,398)

(279,536)

(290,406)

Total third-party inputs

(282,346)

(100,344)

(291,052)

(302,773)

GROSS VALUE-ADDED

539,442

67,757

594,520

592,325

Depreciation, amortization and depletion

18

(122,712)

(20,217)

(153,862)

(103,923)

NET WEALTH PRODUCED

416,730

47,540

440,658

488,402

WEALTH RECEIVED IN TRANSFER

Financial income

19,536

27,283

22,734

58,435

Equity in investments

5

9,432

213,300

-

-

Total wealth received in transfer

28,968

240,583

22,734

58,435

Wealth for distribution

445,698

288,123

463,392

546,837

WEALTH DISTRIBUTION

Personnel:

Direct remuneration

31,084

20,242

32,951

44,536

Benefits

13,046

6,915

13,671

17,287

FGTS

2,334

1,163

2,481

3,111

Taxes, fees and contributions:

Federal

97,051

8,861

104,804

94,860

State

41,576

1,444

41,282

79,190

Municipal

96

613

96

613

Remuneration of third-party capital:

Rent

10,319

2,700

11,578

6,244

Royalties

18

47,098

6,621

52,784

49,346

Interest

93,061

40,051

93,712

52,137

Return on capital:

Retained earnings

110,033

199,513

110,033

199,513

WEALTH DISTRIBUTED

445,698

288,123

463,392

546,837

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.

8

