(Convenience Translation into English from the Original Previously Issued in Portuguese)
REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
To the Shareholders and Management of
PetroReconcavo S.A.
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information of PetroReconcavo S.A. ("Company"), included in the Interim Financial Information Form (ITR) for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which comprises the balance sheet as of March 31, 2024 and the related statements of profit or loss, of comprehensive income, of changes in equity and of cash flows for the three-month period then ended, including the explanatory notes.
The Company's Management is responsible for the preparation of this individual and consolidated interim financial information in accordance with technical pronouncement CPC 21 (R1) and international standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board - IASB, as well as for the presentation of such information in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), applicable to the preparation of Interim Financial Information (ITR). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with Brazilian and international standards on review of interim financial information (NBC TR 2410 and ISRE 2410 ‐ Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the standards on auditing and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the ITR referred to above was not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with technical pronouncement CPC 21 (R1) and international standard IAS 34, applicable to the preparation of ITR, and presented in accordance with the standards issued by the CVM.
Other matters
Statements of value added
The interim financial information referred to above includes the individual and consolidated statements of value added (DVA) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, prepared under the responsibility of the Company's Management and presented as supplemental information for international standard IAS 34 purposes. These statements were subject to the review procedures performed together with the review of the ITR to reach a conclusion on whether they are reconciled with the interim financial information and the accounting records, as applicable, and if their form and content are consistent with the criteria set forth in technical pronouncement CPC 09 (R1) - Statement of Value Added. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that these statements of value added were not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with technical pronouncement CPC 09 (R1) and consistently with the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information taken as a whole.
Convenience translation
The accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information has been translated into English for the convenience of readers outside Brazil.
Salvador, May 8, 2024
DELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU
Jônatas José Medeiros de Barcelos
Auditores Independentes Ltda.
Engagement Partner
2024SA032584
2
BALANCE SHEET AS AT MARCH 31, 2024 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)
Company
Consolidated
Company
Consolidated
ASSETS
Notes
03/31/2024
12/31/2023
03/31/2024
12/31/2023
LIABILITIES AND NET EQUITY
Notes
03/31/2024
12/31/2023
03/31/2024
12/31/2023
CURRENT
CURRENT
Cash and cash equivalents
3
237,950
110,834
302,149
197,184
Suppliers
7
201,828
244,977
215,748
254,010
Short-term investments
3
329,073
310,172
384,688
310,172
Payroll and related charges
78,300
85,457
79,495
86,647
Trade receivables
4
326,437
332,047
349,761
360,611
Taxes payable
53,292
42,490
59,146
49,537
Inventories
8,573
6,237
9,436
7,358
Loans and financing
8
149,689
142,772
149,689
142,772
Dividends receivable
15
-
11,316
-
-
Leases payable
14,322
25,940
20,440
32,887
Recoverable taxes
131,715
211,194
144,792
233,927
Derivative financial instruments
13
81,575
99,478
81,575
99,478
Other assets
17,582
36,708
18,727
38,179
Dividends and interest on capital payable
15
17,359
17,359
17,359
17,359
Total current assets
1,051,330
1,018,508
1,209,553
1,147,431
Payables for acquisitions
10
516,488
340,256
516,488
340,256
Provision for well abandonment
12
6,475
8,202
6,475
8,202
NONCURRENT
Other accounts payable
6,720
29,029
8,165
34,712
Trade receivables
4
55,917
55,917
55,917
55,917
Total current liabilities
1,126,048
1,035,960
1,154,580
1,065,860
Recoverable taxes
65,461
68,450
77,814
78,049
Other assets
10,823
8,623
5,388
5,816
NONCURRENT
Deferred taxes
9
-
8,399
36,160
46,370
Suppliers
7
130,476
130,476
130,476
130,476
Investments
5
799,690
790,258
-
-
Loans and financing
8
723,130
760,208
723,130
760,208
PP&E and intangible assets
6
4,841,329
4,807,735
5,469,739
5,455,889
Leases payable
3,940
2,591
9,307
10,570
Lease right-of-use assets
18,981
26,438
30,553
39,712
Other accounts payable
9
13,659
12,227
13,596
12,227
Total noncurrent assets
5,792,201
5,765,820
5,675,571
5,681,753
Deferred taxes
10,172
-
10,172
-
Payables for acquisitions
10
-
145,239
-
145,239
Provision for contingency risks
11
3,714
3,239
6,445
5,299
Provision for well abandonment
12
180,961
176,505
185,987
181,422
Total noncurrent liabilities
1,066,052
1,230,485
1,079,113
1,245,441
NET EQUITY
Share capital
14
2,831,269
2,830,774
2,831,269
2,830,774
Treasury shares
(5,084)
(5,084)
(5,084)
(5,084)
Capital reserve
55,656
51,978
55,656
51,978
Profit reserve
1,671,360
1,671,360
1,671,360
1,671,360
Retained earnings
110,033
-
110,033
-
Equity valuation adjustment
(46,284)
(65,626)
(46,284)
(65,626)
Capital transactions
34,481
34,481
34,481
34,481
Total net equity
4,651,431
4,517,883
4,651,431
4,517,883
TOTAL ASSETS
6,843,531
6,784,328
6,885,124
6,829,184
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND NET EQUITY
6,843,531
6,784,328
6,885,124
6,829,184
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.
3
STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$, except for earnings per share)
Notes
Company
Consolidated
03/31/2024
03/31/2023
03/31/2024
03/31/2023
NET REVENUE
17
685,146
117,701
744,735
719,212
COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD AND SERVICES PROVIDED
18
(430,464)
(114,062)
(475,848)
(442,263)
GROSS PROFIT
254,682
3,639
268,887
276,949
INCOME (EXPENSES)
General, sales and administrative
18
(38,856)
(23,417)
(42,618)
(45,840)
Other income (expenses), net
18
(26,601)
13,757
(26,779)
(196)
Equity in investments
5
9,432
213,300
-
-
Total
(56,025)
203,640
(69,397)
(46,036)
OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES)
198,657
207,279
199,490
230,913
Financial income (loss)
19
(73,525)
(12,768)
(70,978)
6,301
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
125,132
194,511
128,512
237,214
INCOME TAX AND SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION
Current
(6,492)
(1,213)
(8,061)
(45,468)
Deferred
(8,607)
6,215
(10,418)
7,767
Total
9
(15,099)
5,002
(18,479)
(37,701)
NET INCOME
110,033
199,513
110,033
199,513
Earnings per share - R$
14
0.375
0.681
Diluted earnings per share - R$
14
0.375
0.681
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.
4
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)
Notes
Company
Consolidated
03/31/2024
03/31/2023
03/31/2024
03/31/2023
NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
110,033
199,513
110,033
199,513
Items that can be subsequently reclassified to statement of profit and
loss
Hedging instruments
13
29,306
-
29,306
127,641
Deferred taxes on financial instruments
(9,964)
-
(9,964)
(43,398)
Other comprehensive income of subsidiaries
-
84,243
-
-
Subtotal
19,342
84,243
19,342
84,243
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
129,375
283,756
129,375
283,756
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.
5
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)
Equity valuation
Capital reserve
Profit reserve
adjustments
Income tax
Share and stock
Reinvestment
Proposed
Share
Treasury
relief
options
Legal
Tax
and expansion
additional
Cash flow hedge
Capital
Retained
Net
Notes
capital
shares
incentive
granted
reserve
incentives
reserve
dividends
accounting
transactions
earnings
equity
BALANCE AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2022
2,828,170
(6,793)
18,501
24,670
89,702
57,018
994,190
26,374
(255,811)
34,481
-
3,810,502
-
Subscribed share capital paid-in
259
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
259
Exercise of stock option
1,355
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,355
Exercised stock option to be paid-in
(942)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(942)
Share buyback
-
(4,055)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,055)
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
3,482
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,482
Other comprehensive income of the subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
84,243
-
-
84,243
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
199,513
199,513
BALANCE AS AT MARCH 31, 2023
2,828,842
(10,848)
18,501
28,152
89,702
57,018
994,190
26,374
(171,568)
34,481
199,513
4,094,357
BALANCE AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2023
2,830,774
(5,084)
18,501
33,477
125,149
64,460
1,481,751
-
(65,626)
34,481
-
4,517,883
Subscribed share capital paid-in
14
495
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
495
Share-based compensation
14
-
-
-
3,678
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,678
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
19,342
-
-
19,342
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
110,033
110,033
BALANCE AS AT MARCH 31, 2024
2,831,269
(5,084)
18,501
37,155
125,149
64,460
1,481,751
-
(46,284)
34,481
110,033
4,651,431
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.
6
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)
Notes
Company
Consolidated
03/31/2024
03/31/2023
03/31/2024
03/31/2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit before taxes on income
125,132
194,511
128,512
237,214
Reconciliation of profit before taxes with cash generated by operating activities
Interest, amortization of borrowing and foreign exchange variations, net
59,651
9,205
56,234
(4,303)
Depreciation, amortization and depletion
18
122,712
20,217
153,862
103,923
Provisions, estimated losses and other
6,876
5,923
7,547
3,479
Equity in investments
5
(9,432)
(213,300)
-
-
Consideration of contingent installments of payables for acquisitions
10
22,033
-
22,033
-
Fair value of derivative financial instruments in profit or loss
70,573
-
70,573
71,468
Adjustment of provision for well abandonment
12
4,456
1,041
4,565
3,292
Derecognition of PP&E, leases and other
64,876
24,108
68,563
59,514
Changes in assets:
Trade receivables
5,610
(18,227)
10,850
23,651
Inventories
(1,142)
8,920
(431)
8,186
Recoverable taxes
82,468
2,392
89,370
(4,872)
Other assets
16,926
(32,860)
19,880
(14,712)
Changes in liabilities:
Suppliers
(43,149)
12,699
(38,262)
55,055
Payroll and related charges
(7,157)
4,598
(7,152)
7,519
Recoverable taxes
8,799
(2,390)
6,434
(20,559)
Other accounts payable
(22,309)
1,386
(26,547)
(1,577)
Payment of hedge contracts
13
(59,170)
-
(59,170)
(71,468)
Interest paid
(36,983)
(22,648)
(37,358)
(23,951)
Income tax and social contribution paid
(3,057)
(989)
(3,517)
(33,826)
Change in cash resulting from operating activities
407,713
(5,414)
465,986
398,033
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES
Dividends received from subsidiaries
11,316
-
-
-
Acquisition of SPE Tiêta, net of cash received
-
(501,639)
-
(472,255)
Short-term investments
(10,835)
628,244
(63,941)
502,207
Additions to PP&E and intangible assets
(220,027)
(130,707)
(234,663)
(397,155)
Change in cash resulting from investment activities
(219,546)
(4,102)
(298,604)
(367,203)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Payment of financing
8
(44,594)
(331)
(44,594)
(331)
Payables for acquisitions
10
(7,335)
-
(7,335)
(175,703)
Exercise of stock options
-
413
-
413
Share buyback
14
-
(4,055)
-
(4,055)
Subscribed capital paid-in
14
495
259
495
259
Amortization of lease operations - principal
(9,617)
(2,441)
(10,983)
(6,695)
Change in cash resulting from financing activities
(61,051)
(6,155)
(62,417)
(186,112)
Foreign exchange variation on cash and cash equivalents
-
-
-
226
CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
127,116
(15,671)
104,965
(155,056)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
3
110,834
83,601
197,184
361,028
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
3
237,950
67,930
302,149
205,972
CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENT BALANCE
127,116
(15,671)
104,965
(155,056)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.
7
STATEMENT OF VALUE ADDED
FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 (In thousands of Brazilian reais - R$)
Notes
Company
Consolidated
03/31/2024
03/31/2023
03/31/2024
03/31/2023
WEALTH CREATION
Revenue:
Revenue from customer contract
17
815,674
131,176
881,479
889,987
Other revenue
6,114
36,925
4,093
5,111
Total revenue
821,788
168,101
885,572
895,098
THIRD-PARTY INPUTS AND SERVICES
Raw materials and products for resale
(11,516)
(5,946)
(11,516)
(12,367)
Materials, energy, third-party services, and others
(270,830)
(94,398)
(279,536)
(290,406)
Total third-party inputs
(282,346)
(100,344)
(291,052)
(302,773)
GROSS VALUE-ADDED
539,442
67,757
594,520
592,325
Depreciation, amortization and depletion
18
(122,712)
(20,217)
(153,862)
(103,923)
NET WEALTH PRODUCED
416,730
47,540
440,658
488,402
WEALTH RECEIVED IN TRANSFER
Financial income
19,536
27,283
22,734
58,435
Equity in investments
5
9,432
213,300
-
-
Total wealth received in transfer
28,968
240,583
22,734
58,435
Wealth for distribution
445,698
288,123
463,392
546,837
WEALTH DISTRIBUTION
Personnel:
Direct remuneration
31,084
20,242
32,951
44,536
Benefits
13,046
6,915
13,671
17,287
FGTS
2,334
1,163
2,481
3,111
Taxes, fees and contributions:
Federal
97,051
8,861
104,804
94,860
State
41,576
1,444
41,282
79,190
Municipal
96
613
96
613
Remuneration of third-party capital:
Rent
10,319
2,700
11,578
6,244
Royalties
18
47,098
6,621
52,784
49,346
Interest
93,061
40,051
93,712
52,137
Return on capital:
Retained earnings
110,033
199,513
110,033
199,513
WEALTH DISTRIBUTED
445,698
288,123
463,392
546,837
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial statements.
8
