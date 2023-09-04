MATERIAL FACT

END OF THE BAHIA TERRA CLUSTER DIVESTMENT PROCESS

PetroReconcavo S.A. or "Company", (B3: RECV3), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Resolution No. 44, of August 23, 2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, it has been notified today of the decision of the Executive Board of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras on the end of the divestment process of Bahia Terra Cluster.

Pursuant to Material Fact disclosed on May 4th, 2022, the Company had been declared Selected Binding Offeror, by means of an offer presented by the consortium with a 60% interest in PetroReconcavo and 40% in Eneva. Since the date of March 29th, 2023, when Petrobras notified the market about the Ministry of Mines and Energy Letter, the negotiations have been paralyzed awaiting a decision on the revision of Petrobras' Strategic Plan. With the end of the process, the Company is entitled of the return of its portion of the deposit made as a financial guarantee for the start of negotiations, with monetary adjustment provided for in contract.

Salvador, September 04th, 2023

Rafael Procaci da Cunha

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer