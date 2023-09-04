FATO RELEVANTE
ENCERRAMENTO DO PROCESSO DE DESINVESTIMENTO DO POLO BAHIA TERRA
A PetroReconcavo S.A. ou "Companhia", (B3: RECV3), em cumprimento ao disposto na Resolução CVM n.º 44, de 23 de agosto de 2021, informa aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral que, foi notificada hoje acerca da decisão da Diretoria Executiva da Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.
- Petrobras sobre o encerramento do processo de desinvestimento do Polo Bahia Terra.
Conforme Fato Relevante divulgado em 04 de maio de 2022, a Companhia havia sido declarada Selected Binding Offeror, por meio de oferta apresentada pelo consórcio com participação de 60% da PetroReconcavo e 40% da Eneva S.A.. Desde a data de 29 de março de 2023, quando a Petrobras notificou o mercado sobre o Ofício do Ministério das Minas e Energia, as negociações se encontravam paralisadas aguardando decisão acerca da revisão do Plano Estratégico da Petrobras. Com o encerramento do processo, a Companhia faz jus à devolução da sua proporção do depósito efetuado a título de garantia financeira para o início das negociações, acrescido de correção monetária prevista em contrato.
A Companhia reforça o seu compromisso com a ampla transparência de suas ações e informa que manterá os seus acionistas e o mercado informados sobre quaisquer atualizações relevantes em relação a esse assunto por meio de seus canais habituais de divulgação de informações periódicas e eventuais, que também podem ser obtidas por meio do site da CVM (https://www.gov.br/cvm/pt-br), da B3 (http://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/) e da própria Companhia (https://ri.petroreconcavo.com.br/).
Salvador, 04 de setembro de 2023
Rafael Procaci da Cunha
Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores
MATERIAL FACT
END OF THE BAHIA TERRA CLUSTER DIVESTMENT PROCESS
PetroReconcavo S.A. or "Company", (B3: RECV3), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Resolution No. 44, of August 23, 2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, it has been notified today of the decision of the Executive Board of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras on the end of the divestment process of Bahia Terra Cluster.
Pursuant to Material Fact disclosed on May 4th, 2022, the Company had been declared Selected Binding Offeror, by means of an offer presented by the consortium with a 60% interest in PetroReconcavo and 40% in Eneva. Since the date of March 29th, 2023, when Petrobras notified the market about the Ministry of Mines and Energy Letter, the negotiations have been paralyzed awaiting a decision on the revision of Petrobras' Strategic Plan. With the end of the process, the Company is entitled of the return of its portion of the deposit made as a financial guarantee for the start of negotiations, with monetary adjustment provided for in contract.
The Company reinforces its commitment to the broad transparency of its actions and informs that it will keep its shareholders and the market informed of any relevant updates in relation to this matter through its usual channels of disclosure of periodic and eventual information, which can also be obtained through the CVM website (https://www.gov.br/cvm/pt-br), B3 (http://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/) and the Company itself (https://ri.petroreconcavo.com.br/).
Salvador, September 04th, 2023
Rafael Procaci da Cunha
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
