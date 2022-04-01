Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PTPI   US71678J1007

PETROS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(PTPI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petros Pharmaceuticals : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K/A

04/01/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K/A

(Amendment No. 1)

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 22, 2021

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

(State or other
jurisdiction of
incorporation)

001-39752

(Commission
File Number)

85-1410058

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

1185 Avenue of the Americas, 3rd Floor

New York, New York10036
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip code)

(973) 242-0005
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 Under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on
which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share PTPI The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company x

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Explanatory Note

This Current Report on Form 8-K/A (this "Amendment") amends the Current Report on Form 8-K of Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company") filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on December 23, 2021 (the "Original Form 8-K"). The Original Form 8-K reported the final voting results of the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on December 22, 2021 (the "2021 Annual Meeting"). The sole purpose of this Amendment is to disclose the Company's decision regarding how frequently it will conduct future stockholder advisory votes to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers ("Say-on-Pay Vote(s)"). No other changes have been made to the Original Form 8-K.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

As previously reported in the Original Form 8-K, in an advisory vote held at the 2021 Annual Meeting on the frequency of future Say-on-Pay Votes, the Company's stockholders expressed their preference for a Say-on-Pay Vote to be conducted every year. On March 31, 2022, the Company's board of directors considered the outcome of this advisory vote and determined that future Say-on-Pay Votes will be conducted every year. The Company's board of directors will re-evaluate this determination after the next stockholder advisory vote on the frequency of Say-on-Pay Votes (which will be at the 2027 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, unless presented earlier).

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

PETROS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Date: April 1, 2022 By: /s/ Fady Boctor
Name: Fady Boctor
Title: President and Chief Commercial Officer

Disclaimer

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 21:32:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
