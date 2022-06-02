Petrosibir : Notice to Annual General Meeting of shareholders in Petrosibir AB (publ)

The shareholders of Petrosibir AB (publ) (hereinafter the "Company") are hereby given notice to attend the Annual General Meeting to be held at 10 AM on 30 June 2022 at Nybrogatan Business Center, Nybrogatan 34 in Stockholm.

General information

Due to travelling restrictions Petrosibir does not at this point know who or how many from the board of directors or management that will be able to participate in person or via link at the Annual General Meeting.

Notification and right to participate

The right to participate at the general meeting vests in a person who: is registered as a shareholder in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB regarding circumstances pertaining on 21 June 2022; and not later than 22 June 2022 notifies the Company of their intention to participate at the general meeting.

Notice of participation may be given by post to Petrosibir AB, P O Box 5216, 102 45 Stockholm or by e-mail to jesper.sevelin@petrosibir.com. The notification should state the name, personal ID or registration number, address, daytime telephone number and shareholding of the shareholder. Authorization documents such as power of attorney and registration certificates should, where appropriate, be submitted to the Company prior to the general meeting. Shareholders who wish to be accompanied by one or two assistants may give notice thereof within the time and in the manner applicable to shareholders. A power of attorney form is available on www.petrosibir.com.

Shareholders with nominee-registered shares must, in order to be entitled to participate at the general meeting, request that the nominee effects a temporary re-registration (voting right registration) of the shares in ample time prior to 21 June 2022.

Proposed agenda

Opening of the meeting Election of a chairman of the general meeting Preparation and approval of the voting register Election of one or two persons to attest the minutes Determination of whether the general meeting has been duly convened Approval of the agenda Presentation of the annual report and auditors report as well as consolidated financial statements and auditors report for the group. Resolutions regarding

adoption of the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet cation of the Companys profits or losses in accordance with the adopted balance sheet discharge from liability of the directors and CEO Determination of the numbers of directors and auditors and alternate auditors Determination of fees for the Board of Directors and the auditors Information regarding appointments held in other companies by candidates for election to the Board of Directors, election of directors and auditor and alternate auditor Closure of the general meeting

Miscellaneous

The Company currently has 29,773,862 shares registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw Bolagsverket), of which 761,900 are shares of series A (10 votes/share) and 29,011,962 are shares of series B (1 vote/share). The number of voting rights amounts to 36,630,962.

The Companys annual report for 2021 will be published no later than 9 June 2022 and be available at the Companys office (address above) and website. The Boards complete proposals for resolutions, if any, and other documents pending the general meeting will be available at the Companys office at the latest from 9 June 2022 and will be sent free-of-charge to shareholders who so request and provide their mailing address. During the same period the documents will also be available on www.petrosibir.com and will be presented at the general meeting.

If requested by a shareholder and provided that the Board deems that it can take place without causing material damage to the Company, the Board and the CEO shall provide information about circumstances that may affect the assessment of an item on the agenda, circumstances that may affect the assessment of the Companys or its subsidiaries financial situation, and the Companys relationship with another company within the Group.

Stockholm, June 2022

Petrosibir AB (publ)

The Board of Directors