The below attorney, or such other person appointed by him/her, is hereby authorised to represent and vote for all my/our shares in Petrosibir AB (publ), 556468-1491, at the annual general meeting on 7 June 2024.

Signature*

In the event that the shareholder is an entity, a clarification of signature should be provided next to the signature. In addition, a valid certificate of registration or other authorisation document evidencing such person's signatory power should be enclosed to this power of attorney.

Note that a shareholder must notify its intention to participate at the general meeting as set out in the notice also where the shareholder wishes to exercise its voting rights through an attorney.

The completed power of attorney (together with relevant enclosures) should be sent by mail to Petrosibir AB (publ), P O Box 5216, 102 45 Stockholm or by e-mail to jesper.sevelin@petrosibir.com. The original copy of the power of attorney must be presented at the meeting.