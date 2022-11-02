Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Petrosibir AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHPEF   SE0000514572

PETROSIBIR AB (PUBL)

(SHPEF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  - 
- USD   -.--%
06:00aPetrosibir : Power of attorney Petrosibir AB EGM 2022
PU
10/25Petrosibir : Notice EGM 2022-11-23
PU
09/12Petrosibir AB Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petrosibir : Power of attorney Petrosibir AB EGM 2022

11/02/2022 | 06:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Form of power of attorney

The below attorney, or such other person appointed by him/her, is hereby authorised to represent and vote for all my/our shares in Petrosibir AB (publ), 556468-1491, at the extraordinary general meeting on 23 November 2022.

Attorney

Name

Personal ID number/date of birth

Address

Postal code and city

Telephone number

Shareholder

Name

Personal/corporate ID number/date of birth

Place and date

Telephone number

Signature*

  • In the event that the shareholder is an entity, a clarification of signature should be provided next to the signature. In addition, a valid certificate of registration or other authorisation document evidencing such person's signatory power should be enclosed to this power of attorney.

Note that a shareholder must notify its intention to participate at the general meeting as set out in the notice also where the shareholder wishes to exercise its voting rights through an attorney.

The completed power of attorney (together with relevant enclosures) should be sent by mail to Petrosibir AB (publ), P O Box 5216, 102 45 Stockholm or by e-mail to jesper.sevelin@petrosibir.com. The original copy of the power of attorney must be presented at the meeting.

Disclaimer

Petrosibir AB published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 09:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PETROSIBIR AB (PUBL)
06:00aPetrosibir : Power of attorney Petrosibir AB EGM 2022
PU
10/25Petrosibir : Notice EGM 2022-11-23
PU
09/12Petrosibir AB Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/18Petrosibir : Production report July 2022
PU
07/15Petrosibir : Production report June 2022
PU
06/14Petrosibir : Production report May 2022
PU
06/09Petrosibir : Annual report for 2021 published
PU
06/02Petrosibir : Notice to Annual General Meeting of shareholders in Petrosibir AB (publ)
PU
05/18Petrosibir : Production report April 2022
PU
04/15Petrosibir : Production report March 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 63,5 M 7,77 M 7,77 M
Net income 2021 -2,64 M -0,32 M -0,32 M
Net Debt 2021 7,95 M 0,97 M 0,97 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,01x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 0,12 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,38x
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 56,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pavel Tetyakov Chief Executive Officer
Gunnar Danielsson Chief Financial Officer, Director & Deputy CEO
Timofey Kotenev Chairman
David Sturt Independent Director
Maxim Korobov Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROSIBIR AB (PUBL)0.00%0
CHEVRON CORPORATION55.28%356 684
CONOCOPHILLIPS77.03%162 668
EOG RESOURCES, INC.53.45%79 884
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION150.43%68 558
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED53.84%67 522