Petrosibir : Production report June 2022

Petrosibirs total oil production during June 2022 amounted to 27,429 barrels, equivalent to 914 barrels per day.

The table below summarises the average monthly / daily production in 2021 and per month in 2022, broken down by region.

2021 2022 Average Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Total production Bashkiria 8 157 6 879 6 409 6 328 6 433 6 087 8 344 Komi 22 129 21 444 18 818 19 701 19 165 19 956 19 085 Total barrels 30 286 28 323 25 227 26 029 25 598 26 043 27 429 Per day Bashkiria 268 222 229 204 214 196 278 Komi 728 692 672 636 639 644 636 Total barrels per day 996 914 901 840 853 840 914

Petrosibir owns 100% of IngeoHolding and 51% of Company Ufa Petroleum, both Russian companies in Bashkiria. Each subsidiary holds two exploration/production licences. Petrosibir also owns 49% of the Cypriot company Ripiano, whose wholly owned Russian subsidiaries hold three production licences in Komi.