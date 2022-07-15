Petrosibir : Production report June 2022

Petrosibirs total oil production during June 2022 amounted to 27,429 barrels, equivalent to 914 barrels per day.
The table below summarises the average monthly / daily production in 2021 and per month in 2022, broken down by region.
|
|
|
2021
|
2022
|
|
|
Average
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Total production
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bashkiria
|
|
8 157
|
6 879
|
6 409
|
6 328
|
6 433
|
6 087
|
8 344
|
Komi
|
|
22 129
|
21 444
|
18 818
|
19 701
|
19 165
|
19 956
|
19 085
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total barrels
|
30 286
|
28 323
|
25 227
|
26 029
|
25 598
|
26 043
|
27 429
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per day
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bashkiria
|
|
268
|
222
|
229
|
204
|
214
|
196
|
278
|
Komi
|
|
728
|
692
|
672
|
636
|
639
|
644
|
636
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total barrels per day
|
996
|
914
|
901
|
840
|
853
|
840
|
914
Petrosibir owns 100% of IngeoHolding and 51% of Company Ufa Petroleum, both Russian companies in Bashkiria. Each subsidiary holds two exploration/production licences. Petrosibir also owns 49% of the Cypriot company Ripiano, whose wholly owned Russian subsidiaries hold three production licences in Komi.
Disclaimer
Petrosibir AB published this content on 16 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2022 00:53:00 UTC.