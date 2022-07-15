Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Petrosibir AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHPEF   SE0000514572

PETROSIBIR AB (PUBL)

(SHPEF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  - 
- USD   -.--%
07/15PETROSIBIR : Production report June 2022
PU
06/14PETROSIBIR : Production report May 2022
PU
06/09PETROSIBIR : Annual report for 2021 published
PU
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petrosibir : Production report June 2022

07/15/2022 | 08:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Petrosibirs total oil production during June 2022 amounted to 27,429 barrels, equivalent to 914 barrels per day.

The table below summarises the average monthly / daily production in 2021 and per month in 2022, broken down by region.

2021

2022

Average

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Total production

Bashkiria

8 157

6 879

6 409

6 328

6 433

6 087

8 344

Komi

22 129

21 444

18 818

19 701

19 165

19 956

19 085

Total barrels

30 286

28 323

25 227

26 029

25 598

26 043

27 429

Per day

Bashkiria

268

222

229

204

214

196

278

Komi

728

692

672

636

639

644

636

Total barrels per day

996

914

901

840

853

840

914

Petrosibir owns 100% of IngeoHolding and 51% of Company Ufa Petroleum, both Russian companies in Bashkiria. Each subsidiary holds two exploration/production licences. Petrosibir also owns 49% of the Cypriot company Ripiano, whose wholly owned Russian subsidiaries hold three production licences in Komi.

Disclaimer

Petrosibir AB published this content on 16 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2022 00:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PETROSIBIR AB (PUBL)
07/15PETROSIBIR : Production report June 2022
PU
06/14PETROSIBIR : Production report May 2022
PU
06/09PETROSIBIR : Annual report for 2021 published
PU
06/02PETROSIBIR : Notice to Annual General Meeting of shareholders in Petrosibir AB (publ)
PU
05/18PETROSIBIR : Production report April 2022
PU
04/15PETROSIBIR : Production report March 2022
PU
03/18PETROSIBIR : Production report February 2022
PU
02/28Petrosibir AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended Decem..
CI
02/11PETROSIBIR : Production report January 2022
PU
01/17PETROSIBIR : Production report for December 2021
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 63,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,64 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7,95 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,01x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 0,01 M 0,01 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -0,38x
EV / Sales 2021 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 56,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pavel Tetyakov Chief Executive Officer
Gunnar Danielsson Chief Financial Officer, Director & Deputy CEO
Timofey Kotenev Chairman
David Sturt Independent Director
Maxim Korobov Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROSIBIR AB (PUBL)0.00%0
CONOCOPHILLIPS14.84%103 567
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD39.40%57 783
CNOOC LIMITED17.93%57 469
EOG RESOURCES, INC.9.51%55 713
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED14.29%53 670