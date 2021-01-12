Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Petrosibir AB (publ)    SHPEF   SE0000514572

PETROSIBIR AB (PUBL)

(SHPEF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petrosibir : Production report for December 2020

01/12/2021 | 06:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRODUCTION REPORT FOR DECEMBER 2020

Petrosibir's total oil production during December 2020 amounted to 33,388 barrels, equivalent to 1,077 barrels per day.

The table below summarises the average monthly / daily production in 2020 and 2019, broken down by region.

TOTAL PRODUCTION, BBL 2019 2020
Average Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun
Bashkiria 10 469 10 622 9 782 10 373 9 694 10 096 9 709
Komi 24 301 36 428 35 649 35 227 28 814 24 106 27 509
Total barrels 34 771 47 050 45 431 45 600 38 508 34 202 37 218
Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
Bashkiria 9 592 9 424 9 454 9 673 9 315 9 592
Komi 25 022 23 274 22 412 22 181 22 344 23 796
Total barrels 34 614 32 699 31 866 31 854 31 659 33 388
PRODUCTION PER DAY, BBL 2019 2020
Average Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun
Bashkiria 344 343 337 335 323 326 324
Komi 799 1 175 1 229 1 136 960 778 917
Total barrels per day 1 143 1 518 1 567 1 471 1 283 1 103 1 241
Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
Bashkiria 309 304 315 312 310 309
Komi 807 751 747 716 745 768
Total barrels per day 1 117 1 055 1 062 1 028 1 055 1 077

Petrosibir owns 100% of the Russian company Ingeo Holding, which holds a production licence in Bashkiria. Petrosibir also owns 49% of the Cypriot company Ripiano, whose wholly owned Russian subsidiaries hold three production licences in Komi.

Stockholm, 12 January 2021

About Petrosibir
Petrosibir is a Swedish company focused on exploring and developing concessions in Russia. The company holds licences in the Russian republics of Bashkiria and Komi. Petrosibir's 2P oil and gas reserves amount to 35 million barrels of oil equivalent. The Petrosibir share is traded on the OTC-list at beQuoted under the symbol PSIB-B.

This is an English translation of the Swedish original. In case of discrepancies, the Swedish original shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Petrosibir AB published this content on 12 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2021 11:45:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about PETROSIBIR AB (PUBL)
06:46aPETROSIBIR : Production report for December 2020
PU
2020PETROSIBIR : Drilling update – Bashkiria
PU
2020PETROSIBIR : Drilling update – Bashkiria
PU
2020PETROSIBIR : Production report for November 2020
PU
2020PETROSIBIR : Production report for October 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 57,8 M 6,99 M 6,99 M
Net income 2019 4,20 M 0,51 M 0,51 M
Net cash 2019 31,3 M 3,78 M 3,78 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,00x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 0,12 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
EV / Sales 2018 -0,35x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,54x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart PETROSIBIR AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Petrosibir AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pavel Tetyakov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timofey Kotenev Chairman
Gunnar Danielsson Chief Financial Officer, VP & Deputy CEO
David Sturt Independent Director
Stefano Germani Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROSIBIR AB (PUBL)0.00%0
CONOCOPHILLIPS13.43%48 443
CNOOC LIMITED-0.28%41 218
EOG RESOURCES, INC.19.53%34 775
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED10.49%31 233
ECOPETROL S.A.6.86%28 034
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ