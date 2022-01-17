Petrosibir : Production report for December 2021

Petrosibir's total oil production during December 2021 amounted to 28,612 barrels, equivalent to 923 barrels per day.
The table below summarises the average monthly / daily production in 2020 and per month in 2021, broken down by region.
TOTAL PRODUCTION, BBL
2020
2021
Average
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Bashkiria
9 777
9 446
7 964
8 738
8 366
7 877
9 190
Komi
27 230
22 929
20 975
21 545
20 271
21 719
22 121
Total barrels
37 007
32 375
28 939
30 283
28 637
29 595
31 311
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Bashkiria
7 971
8 979
8 456
7 164
7 046
6 691
Komi
23 433
23 411
21 534
23 769
21 917
21 921
Total barrels
31 405
32 389
29 990
30 933
28 963
28 612
PRODUCTION PER DAY, BBL
2020
2021
Average
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Bashkiria
321
305
284
282
279
254
306
Komi
894
740
749
695
676
701
737
Total barrels per day
1 215
1 044
1 034
977
955
955
1 044
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Bashkiria
257
290
282
231
235
216
Komi
756
755
718
767
731
707
Total barrels per day
1 013
1 045
1 000
998
965
923
Petrosibir owns 100% of Ingeo Holding and 51% of Company Ufa Petroleum, both Russian companies in Bashkiria. Each subsidiary holds two exploration/production licences. Petrosibir also owns 49% of the Cypriot company Ripiano, whose wholly owned Russian subsidiaries hold three production licences in Komi.
Petrosibir is a Swedish company focused on exploring and developing concessions in Russia. The company holds licences in the Russian republics of Bashkiria and Komi. Petrosibir's 2P oil and gas reserves amount to 35 million barrels of oil equivalent. Petrosibirs shares are traded on the OTC-list at beQuoted under the symbol PSIB-B.
This is an English translation of the Swedish original. In case of discrepancies, the Swedish original shall prevail.