Petrosibir : Production report for November 2020

Petrosibir's total oil production during November 2020 amounted to 31,659 barrels, equivalent to 1,055 barrels per day.
The table below summarises the average monthly / daily production in 2020 and 2019, broken down by region.
TOTAL PRODUCTION, BBL
2019
2020
Average
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Bashkiria
10 469
10 622
9 782
10 373
9 694
10 096
9 709
Komi
24 301
36 428
35 649
35 227
28 814
24 106
27 509
Total barrels
34 771
47 050
45 431
45 600
38 508
34 202
37 218
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Bashkiria
9 592
9 424
9 454
9 673
9 315
Komi
25 022
23 274
22 412
22 181
22 344
Total barrels
34 614
32 699
31 866
31 854
31 659
PRODUCTION PER DAY, BBL
2019
2020
Average
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Bashkiria
344
343
337
335
323
326
324
Komi
799
1 175
1 229
1 136
960
778
917
Total barrels per day
1 143
1 518
1 567
1 471
1 283
1 103
1 241
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Bashkiria
309
304
315
312
310
Komi
807
751
747
716
745
Total barrels per day
1 117
1 055
1 062
1 028
1 055
Petrosibir owns 100% of the Russian company Ingeo Holding, which holds a production licence in Bashkiria. Petrosibir also owns 49% of the Cypriot company Ripiano, whose wholly owned Russian subsidiaries hold three production licences in Komi.
About Petrosibir
Petrosibir is a Swedish company focused on exploring and developing concessions in Russia. The company holds licences in the Russian republics of Bashkiria and Komi. Petrosibir's 2P oil and gas reserves amount to 35 million barrels of oil equivalent. The Petrosibir share is traded on the OTC-list at beQuoted under the symbol PSIB-B.
This is an English translation of the Swedish original. In case of discrepancies, the Swedish original shall prevail.
