Petrosibir : Production report for November 2020 12/14/2020 | 03:59am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PRODUCTION REPORT FOR NOVEMBER 2020 Petrosibir's total oil production during November 2020 amounted to 31,659 barrels, equivalent to 1,055 barrels per day. The table below summarises the average monthly / daily production in 2020 and 2019, broken down by region. TOTAL PRODUCTION, BBL 2019 2020 Average Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Bashkiria 10 469 10 622 9 782 10 373 9 694 10 096 9 709 Komi 24 301 36 428 35 649 35 227 28 814 24 106 27 509 Total barrels 34 771 47 050 45 431 45 600 38 508 34 202 37 218 Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Bashkiria 9 592 9 424 9 454 9 673 9 315 Komi 25 022 23 274 22 412 22 181 22 344 Total barrels 34 614 32 699 31 866 31 854 31 659 PRODUCTION PER DAY, BBL 2019 2020 Average Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Bashkiria 344 343 337 335 323 326 324 Komi 799 1 175 1 229 1 136 960 778 917 Total barrels per day 1 143 1 518 1 567 1 471 1 283 1 103 1 241 Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Bashkiria 309 304 315 312 310 Komi 807 751 747 716 745 Total barrels per day 1 117 1 055 1 062 1 028 1 055 Petrosibir owns 100% of the Russian company Ingeo Holding, which holds a production licence in Bashkiria. Petrosibir also owns 49% of the Cypriot company Ripiano, whose wholly owned Russian subsidiaries hold three production licences in Komi. About Petrosibir Petrosibir is a Swedish company focused on exploring and developing concessions in Russia. The company holds licences in the Russian republics of Bashkiria and Komi. Petrosibir's 2P oil and gas reserves amount to 35 million barrels of oil equivalent. The Petrosibir share is traded on the OTC-list at beQuoted under the symbol PSIB-B. This is an English translation of the Swedish original. In case of discrepancies, the Swedish original shall prevail. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Petrosibir AB published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 08:58:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020 All news about PETROSIBIR AB (PUBL) 03:59a PETROSIBIR : Production report for November 2020 PU 11/11 PETROSIBIR : Production report for October 2020 PU