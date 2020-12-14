Log in
PETROSIBIR AB (PUBL)    SHPEF   SE0000514572

PETROSIBIR AB (PUBL)

(SHPEF)
PETROSIBIR : Production report for November 2020
PU
PETROSIBIR : Production report for October 2020
PU
Petrosibir : Production report for November 2020

12/14/2020 | 03:59am EST
PRODUCTION REPORT FOR NOVEMBER 2020

Petrosibir's total oil production during November 2020 amounted to 31,659 barrels, equivalent to 1,055 barrels per day.

The table below summarises the average monthly / daily production in 2020 and 2019, broken down by region.

TOTAL PRODUCTION, BBL 2019 2020
Average Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun
Bashkiria 10 469 10 622 9 782 10 373 9 694 10 096 9 709
Komi 24 301 36 428 35 649 35 227 28 814 24 106 27 509
Total barrels 34 771 47 050 45 431 45 600 38 508 34 202 37 218
Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
Bashkiria 9 592 9 424 9 454 9 673 9 315
Komi 25 022 23 274 22 412 22 181 22 344
Total barrels 34 614 32 699 31 866 31 854 31 659
PRODUCTION PER DAY, BBL 2019 2020
Average Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun
Bashkiria 344 343 337 335 323 326 324
Komi 799 1 175 1 229 1 136 960 778 917
Total barrels per day 1 143 1 518 1 567 1 471 1 283 1 103 1 241
Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
Bashkiria 309 304 315 312 310
Komi 807 751 747 716 745
Total barrels per day 1 117 1 055 1 062 1 028 1 055

Petrosibir owns 100% of the Russian company Ingeo Holding, which holds a production licence in Bashkiria. Petrosibir also owns 49% of the Cypriot company Ripiano, whose wholly owned Russian subsidiaries hold three production licences in Komi.

About Petrosibir

Petrosibir is a Swedish company focused on exploring and developing concessions in Russia. The company holds licences in the Russian republics of Bashkiria and Komi. Petrosibir's 2P oil and gas reserves amount to 35 million barrels of oil equivalent. The Petrosibir share is traded on the OTC-list at beQuoted under the symbol PSIB-B.

This is an English translation of the Swedish original. In case of discrepancies, the Swedish original shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Petrosibir AB published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 08:58:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 57,8 M 6,86 M 6,86 M
Net income 2019 4,20 M 0,50 M 0,50 M
Net cash 2019 31,3 M 3,72 M 3,72 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,00x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 0,12 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
EV / Sales 2018 -0,35x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,54x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 84,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Pavel Tetyakov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timofey Kotenev Chairman
Gunnar Danielsson Chief Financial Officer, VP & Deputy CEO
David Sturt Independent Director
Stefano Germani Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROSIBIR AB (PUBL)0.00%0
CONOCOPHILLIPS-33.14%46 435
CNOOC LIMITED-46.37%40 034
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-36.01%31 269
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-23.90%29 573
ECOPETROL S.A.-30.32%27 667
