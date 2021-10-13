Petrosibir : Production report for September 2021

PRODUCTION REPORT FOR SEPTEMBER 2021

Petrosibir's total oil production during September 2021 amounted to 29,990 barrels, equivalent to 1,000 barrels per day.

The table below summarises the average monthly / daily production in 2020 and per month in 2021, broken down by region.

TOTAL PRODUCTION, BBL 2020 2021 Average Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Bashkiria 9 777 9 446 7 964 8 738 8 366 7 877 9 190 Komi 27 230 22 929 20 975 21 545 20 271 21 719 22 121 Total barrels 37 007 32 375 28 939 30 283 28 637 29 595 31 311 Jul Aug Sep Okt Nov Dec Bashkiria 7 971 8 979 8 456 Komi 23 433 23 411 21 534 Total barrels 31 405 32 389 29 990 PRODUCTION PER DAY, BBL 2020 2021 Average Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Bashkiria 321 305 284 282 279 254 306 Komi 894 740 749 695 676 701 737 Total barrels per day 1 215 1 044 1 034 977 955 955 1 044 Jul Aug Sep Okt Nov Dec Bashkiria 257 290 282 Komi 756 755 718 Total barrels per day 1 013 1 045 1 000

Petrosibir owns 100% of Ingeo Holding and 51% of Company Ufa Petroleum, both Russian companies in Bashkiria. Each subsidiary holds two exploration/production licences. Petrosibir also owns 49% of the Cypriot company Ripiano, whose wholly owned Russian subsidiaries hold three production licences in Komi.