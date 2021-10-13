Petrosibir : Production report for September 2021

PRODUCTION REPORT FOR SEPTEMBER 2021
Petrosibir's total oil production during September 2021 amounted to 29,990 barrels, equivalent to 1,000 barrels per day.
The table below summarises the average monthly / daily production in 2020 and per month in 2021, broken down by region.
|
TOTAL PRODUCTION, BBL
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
|
Average
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Bashkiria
|
|
9 777
|
9 446
|
7 964
|
8 738
|
8 366
|
7 877
|
9 190
|
Komi
|
|
27 230
|
22 929
|
20 975
|
21 545
|
20 271
|
21 719
|
22 121
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total barrels
|
|
37 007
|
32 375
|
28 939
|
30 283
|
28 637
|
29 595
|
31 311
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Okt
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Bashkiria
|
|
|
7 971
|
8 979
|
8 456
|
|
|
|
Komi
|
|
|
23 433
|
23 411
|
21 534
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total barrels
|
|
|
31 405
|
32 389
|
29 990
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRODUCTION PER DAY, BBL
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
|
Average
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
Bashkiria
|
|
321
|
305
|
284
|
282
|
279
|
254
|
306
|
Komi
|
|
894
|
740
|
749
|
695
|
676
|
701
|
737
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total barrels per day
|
1 215
|
1 044
|
1 034
|
977
|
955
|
955
|
1 044
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Okt
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
Bashkiria
|
|
|
257
|
290
|
282
|
|
|
|
Komi
|
|
|
756
|
755
|
718
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total barrels per day
|
|
1 013
|
1 045
|
1 000
|
|
|
Petrosibir owns 100% of Ingeo Holding and 51% of Company Ufa Petroleum, both Russian companies in Bashkiria. Each subsidiary holds two exploration/production licences. Petrosibir also owns 49% of the Cypriot company Ripiano, whose wholly owned Russian subsidiaries hold three production licences in Komi.
About Petrosibir
Petrosibir is a Swedish company focused on exploring and developing concessions in Russia. The company holds licences in the Russian republics of Bashkiria and Komi. Petrosibir's 2P oil and gas reserves amount to 35 million barrels of oil equivalent. Petrosibirs shares are traded on the OTC-list at beQuoted under the symbol PSIB-B.
This is an English translation of the Swedish original. In case of discrepancies, the Swedish original shall prevail.
Disclaimer
Petrosibir AB published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 08:01:02 UTC.