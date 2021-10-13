Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Petrosibir AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHPEF   SE0000514572

PETROSIBIR AB (PUBL)

(SHPEF)
  Report
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petrosibir : Production report for September 2021

10/13/2021 | 04:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRODUCTION REPORT FOR SEPTEMBER 2021

Petrosibir's total oil production during September 2021 amounted to 29,990 barrels, equivalent to 1,000 barrels per day.

The table below summarises the average monthly / daily production in 2020 and per month in 2021, broken down by region.

TOTAL PRODUCTION, BBL 2020 2021
Average Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun
Bashkiria 9 777 9 446 7 964 8 738 8 366 7 877 9 190
Komi 27 230 22 929 20 975 21 545 20 271 21 719 22 121
Total barrels 37 007 32 375 28 939 30 283 28 637 29 595 31 311
Jul Aug Sep Okt Nov Dec
Bashkiria 7 971 8 979 8 456
Komi 23 433 23 411 21 534
Total barrels 31 405 32 389 29 990
PRODUCTION PER DAY, BBL 2020 2021
Average Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun
Bashkiria 321 305 284 282 279 254 306
Komi 894 740 749 695 676 701 737
Total barrels per day 1 215 1 044 1 034 977 955 955 1 044
Jul Aug Sep Okt Nov Dec
Bashkiria 257 290 282
Komi 756 755 718
Total barrels per day 1 013 1 045 1 000

Petrosibir owns 100% of Ingeo Holding and 51% of Company Ufa Petroleum, both Russian companies in Bashkiria. Each subsidiary holds two exploration/production licences. Petrosibir also owns 49% of the Cypriot company Ripiano, whose wholly owned Russian subsidiaries hold three production licences in Komi.

About Petrosibir

Petrosibir is a Swedish company focused on exploring and developing concessions in Russia. The company holds licences in the Russian republics of Bashkiria and Komi. Petrosibir's 2P oil and gas reserves amount to 35 million barrels of oil equivalent. Petrosibirs shares are traded on the OTC-list at beQuoted under the symbol PSIB-B.

This is an English translation of the Swedish original. In case of discrepancies, the Swedish original shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Petrosibir AB published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 08:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PETROSIBIR AB (PUBL)
04:02aPETROSIBIR : Production report for September 2021
PU
09/13PETROSIBIR : Production report for August 2021
PU
08/31Petrosibir AB Publ Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/11PETROSIBIR : Production report for July 2021
PU
06/16PETROSIBIR : Communiqué from annual general meeting
PU
06/14PETROSIBIR : Start of production on Yanbayskoye and seismic program – Bashkiria
PU
05/20PETROSIBIR : Annual report for 2020 published
PU
05/19PETROSIBIR : Notice to Annual General Meeting of shareholders in Petrosibir AB (publ)
PU
05/05PETROSIBIR : New reserves – Bashkiria
PU
04/19PETROSIBIR : Production report for March 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 39,3 M 4,48 M 4,48 M
Net income 2020 0,06 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net cash 2020 15,1 M 1,72 M 1,72 M
P/E ratio 2020 0,26x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 0,12 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,54x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,38x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 84,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pavel Tetyakov Chief Executive Officer
Gunnar Danielsson Chief Financial Officer, Director & Deputy CEO
Timofey Kotenev Chairman
David Sturt Independent Director
Maxim Korobov Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROSIBIR AB (PUBL)0.00%0
CONOCOPHILLIPS83.57%98 302
EOG RESOURCES, INC.80.71%52 617
CNOOC LIMITED21.03%49 866
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED63.22%47 238
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY69.51%46 684