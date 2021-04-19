Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Petrosibir AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHPEF   SE0000514572

PETROSIBIR AB (PUBL)

(SHPEF)
  Report
SummaryNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petrosibir : Production report for March 2021

04/19/2021 | 02:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRODUCTION REPORT FOR MARCH 2021

Petrosibir's total oil production during March 2021 amounted to 30,283 barrels, equivalent to 977 barrels per day.

The table below summarises the average monthly / daily production in 2020 and for the first three months of 2021, broken down by region.

2020 2021
Average Jan Feb Mar
Total production
Bashkiria 9 777 9 446 7 964 8 738
Komi 27 230 22 929 20 975 21 545
Total barrels 37 007 32 375 28 939 30 283
Per day
Bashkiria 321 305 284 282
Komi 894 740 749 695
Total barrels per day 1 215 1 044 1 034 977

Test production from the new well Yanbayskaya-1 that started in January 2021 is not included in the numbers above. The 3-month limit for test production has been reached and Petrosibir has therefore shut the well in. The average flow rates from the Bobrikovsky and the Kyn-Pashiysky horizons were 70 and 150 bopd respectively. The total volume of oil produced during the test period amounted to 9,680 bbls which have all been sold. Commercial production will commence as soon as all necessary permits will have been received.

Petrosibir owns 100% of the Russian company IngeoHolding, which holds a production licence in Bashkiria. Petrosibir also owns 49% of the Cypriot company Ripiano, whose wholly owned Russian subsidiaries hold three production licences in Komi.

About Petrosibir

Petrosibir is a Swedish company focused on exploring and developing concessions in Russia. The company holds licences in the Russian republics of Bashkiria and Komi. Petrosibir's 2P oil and gas reserves amount to 35 million barrels of oil equivalent. Petrosibirs shares are traded on the OTC-list at beQuoted under the symbol PSIB-B.

This is an English translation of the Swedish original. In case of discrepancies, the Swedish original shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Petrosibir AB published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 06:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PETROSIBIR AB (PUBL)
02:55aPETROSIBIR  : Production report for March 2021
PU
04/01PETROSIBIR  : Drilling update – Bashkiria
PU
01/12PETROSIBIR  : Production report for December 2020
PU
2020PETROSIBIR  : Drilling update – Bashkiria
PU
2020PETROSIBIR  : Drilling update – Bashkiria
PU
2020PETROSIBIR  : Production report for November 2020
PU
2020PETROSIBIR  : Production report for October 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 39,3 M 4,65 M 4,65 M
Net income 2020 -55,4 M -6,56 M -6,56 M
Net cash 2020 15,1 M 1,78 M 1,78 M
P/E ratio 2020 0,00x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 0,12 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,54x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,38x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 84,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pavel Tetyakov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gunnar Danielsson Chief Financial Officer, VP & Deputy CEO
Timofey Kotenev Chairman
David Sturt Independent Director
Stefano Germani Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROSIBIR AB (PUBL)0.00%0
CONOCOPHILLIPS27.76%69 081
CNOOC LIMITED17.41%48 440
EOG RESOURCES, INC.41.39%41 153
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED25.99%36 573
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY30.31%30 529
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ