Petrosibir : Production report for March 2021

PRODUCTION REPORT FOR MARCH 2021

Petrosibir's total oil production during March 2021 amounted to 30,283 barrels, equivalent to 977 barrels per day.

The table below summarises the average monthly / daily production in 2020 and for the first three months of 2021, broken down by region.

2020 2021 Average Jan Feb Mar Total production Bashkiria 9 777 9 446 7 964 8 738 Komi 27 230 22 929 20 975 21 545 Total barrels 37 007 32 375 28 939 30 283 Per day Bashkiria 321 305 284 282 Komi 894 740 749 695 Total barrels per day 1 215 1 044 1 034 977

Test production from the new well Yanbayskaya-1 that started in January 2021 is not included in the numbers above. The 3-month limit for test production has been reached and Petrosibir has therefore shut the well in. The average flow rates from the Bobrikovsky and the Kyn-Pashiysky horizons were 70 and 150 bopd respectively. The total volume of oil produced during the test period amounted to 9,680 bbls which have all been sold. Commercial production will commence as soon as all necessary permits will have been received.

Petrosibir owns 100% of the Russian company IngeoHolding, which holds a production licence in Bashkiria. Petrosibir also owns 49% of the Cypriot company Ripiano, whose wholly owned Russian subsidiaries hold three production licences in Komi.