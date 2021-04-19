Petrosibir : Production report for March 2021

PRODUCTION REPORT FOR MARCH 2021
Petrosibir's total oil production during March 2021 amounted to 30,283 barrels, equivalent to 977 barrels per day.
The table below summarises the average monthly / daily production in 2020 and for the first three months of 2021, broken down by region.
|
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
|
|
Average
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Total production
|
|
|
|
|
Bashkiria
|
9 777
|
9 446
|
7 964
|
8 738
|
Komi
|
27 230
|
22 929
|
20 975
|
21 545
|
Total barrels
|
37 007
|
32 375
|
28 939
|
30 283
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per day
|
|
|
|
|
Bashkiria
|
321
|
305
|
284
|
282
|
Komi
|
894
|
740
|
749
|
695
|
Total barrels per day
|
1 215
|
1 044
|
1 034
|
977
Test production from the new well Yanbayskaya-1 that started in January 2021 is not included in the numbers above. The 3-month limit for test production has been reached and Petrosibir has therefore shut the well in. The average flow rates from the Bobrikovsky and the Kyn-Pashiysky horizons were 70 and 150 bopd respectively. The total volume of oil produced during the test period amounted to 9,680 bbls which have all been sold. Commercial production will commence as soon as all necessary permits will have been received.
Petrosibir owns 100% of the Russian company IngeoHolding, which holds a production licence in Bashkiria. Petrosibir also owns 49% of the Cypriot company Ripiano, whose wholly owned Russian subsidiaries hold three production licences in Komi.
About Petrosibir
Petrosibir is a Swedish company focused on exploring and developing concessions in Russia. The company holds licences in the Russian republics of Bashkiria and Komi. Petrosibir's 2P oil and gas reserves amount to 35 million barrels of oil equivalent. Petrosibirs shares are traded on the OTC-list at beQuoted under the symbol PSIB-B.
This is an English translation of the Swedish original. In case of discrepancies, the Swedish original shall prevail.
Disclaimer
Petrosibir AB published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 06:54:06 UTC.