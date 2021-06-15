PetroTal : Issues Equity Vested Through PSU Plan

Calgary, AB and Houston, TX - June 15, 2021 - PetroTal Corp. ('PetroTal' or the 'Company') announces that the Company has issued an aggregate of 1,869,486 Common Shares to a former officer of the Company pursuant to obligations to issue vested performance share units ('PSUs') to acquire Common Shares under the Company's performance and restricted share unit plan, as approved by the TSX Venture Exchange on December 12, 2019.

Further details regarding the PSU plan are set out in the management information circular of the Company dated July 9, 2020 which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Admission to Trading on AIM/TSXV and Total Voting Rights

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the admission of 1,869,486 Common Shares to trading on AIM ('Admission') and to the TSXV for listing of 1,869,486 Common Shares for trading on the facilities of the TSXV. It is expected that Admission will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 21 June 2021.

Following Admission, the Company will have 818,536,865 Common Shares in issue and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change of their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

ABOUT PETROTAL

PetroTal is a publicly traded, dual‐quoted (TSXV: TAL and AIM: PTAL) oil and gas development and production company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru's Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018, and in early 2020 became the second largest crude oil producer in Peru. Additionally, the Company has large exploration prospects and is engaged in finding a partner to drill the Osheki prospect in Block 107. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretana oil field.

