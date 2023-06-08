PetroTal notes river blockage against vessels in Peru

PetroTal Corp - Calgary, Canada-based, Peru-focused oil and gas company - Notes blockage in Puinahua canal in Peru against all ships providing services to the company, which started last week Saturday. Blockage is by the Indigenous Association for Development & Conservation of Bajo Puinahua. "PetroTal has called for an immediate and peaceful end to the blockade so that safe river transportation operations can resume," the company says. It adds that the blockage coincides with planned output reductions to tie in previously installed infrastructure and modify production operations to benefit future oil production. Installation work starts on Thursday, with the field being shut for around five days. PetroTal's oil output in June so far is on average at about 10,000 barrels of oil per day, company says.

Current stock price: 40.45 pence, down 3.7% on Thursday

12-month change: down 34%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

