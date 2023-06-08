Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. PetroTal Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAL   CA71677J1012

PETROTAL CORP.

(TAL)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-06-07 pm EDT
0.6900 CAD   -2.82%
09:10aPetroTal notes river blockage against vessels in Peru
AN
04:12aInvestors "reflective" after central bank shocks
AN
02:54aWizz Air expects return to profit in financial 2024
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PetroTal notes river blockage against vessels in Peru

06/08/2023 | 09:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PetroTal Corp - Calgary, Canada-based, Peru-focused oil and gas company - Notes blockage in Puinahua canal in Peru against all ships providing services to the company, which started last week Saturday. Blockage is by the Indigenous Association for Development & Conservation of Bajo Puinahua. "PetroTal has called for an immediate and peaceful end to the blockade so that safe river transportation operations can resume," the company says. It adds that the blockage coincides with planned output reductions to tie in previously installed infrastructure and modify production operations to benefit future oil production. Installation work starts on Thursday, with the field being shut for around five days. PetroTal's oil output in June so far is on average at about 10,000 barrels of oil per day, company says.

Current stock price: 40.45 pence, down 3.7% on Thursday

12-month change: down 34%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.39% 77.15 Delayed Quote.-10.72%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) 0.35% 6240.58 Real-time Quote.11.28%
PETROTAL CORP. -2.82% 0.69 Delayed Quote.2.99%
WTI 0.25% 72.875 Delayed Quote.-10.79%
All news about PETROTAL CORP.
09:10aPetroTal notes river blockage against vessels in Peru
AN
04:12aInvestors "reflective" after central bank shocks
AN
02:54aWizz Air expects return to profit in financial 2024
AN
02:01aPetrotal Corp. Announces Illegal River Blockade
CI
06/07Two oil tankers attacked by indigenous protesters in Peru's Amazon -PetroTal
RE
05/30PETROTAL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/17PETROTAL - Commencement of Share Buyback and Dividend Timetable
AQ
05/16Trinity Exploration spuds well; Equipmake inks deal
AN
05/16Meridian capital international limited announces disposition of common shares of petrot..
AQ
05/16Petrotal Corp. Confirms Cash Dividend for First Quarter 2023, Payable June 15, 2023
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 444 M 332 M 332 M
Net income 2023 498 M 373 M 373 M
Net cash 2023 202 M 151 M 151 M
P/E ratio 2023 2,86x
Yield 2023 11,7%
Capitalization 610 M 457 M 457 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
EV / Sales 2024 0,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart PETROTAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
PetroTal Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROTAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,69 CAD
Average target price 2,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 190%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manuel Pablo Zúñiga-Pflücker President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Douglas Charles Urch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark A. McComiskey Chairman
Jose Contreras Vice President-Operations
Gavin Hugh Lothian Wilson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROTAL CORP.2.99%457
CHEVRON CORPORATION-13.20%302 821
CONOCOPHILLIPS-13.61%126 826
CNOOC LIMITED22.24%76 941
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-12.90%67 990
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-0.40%61 723
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer