  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. PetroTal Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAL   CA71677J1012

PETROTAL CORP.

(TAL)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:39 2022-11-17 pm EST
0.7200 CAD   -6.49%
12:42pPetroTal oil barrel sees higher oil production; expects increase
AN
10:00aTranscript : PetroTal Corp., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 17, 2022
CI
02:59aPetroTal's Q3 Profit Shrinks Amid Commodity Price Derivative Loss, Royalty Provisions
MT
News 
Summary

PetroTal oil barrel sees higher oil production; expects increase

11/17/2022 | 12:42pm EST
(Alliance News) - PetroTal Corp reported on Thursday that its oil barrel production in the third quarter of 2022 went up.

Further, the company said it expects it to increase further in the fourth quarter.

The Calgary-based oil and gas company said its production for the quarter which ended September 30 amounted to 12,229 barrels of oil per day, up 29% from 9,508 bopd in the same period a year before.

It also predicted that its fourth-quarter production will hit 12,000 to 13,000 bopd. It said that the the full-year average per quarter will match this.

PetroTal valued its total assets at USD549.8 million on September 30, up 47% from USD373.3 million a year prior.

"Having produced over 10.5 million barrels of oil since inception, we are on track to deliver average production growth of approximately 40% and almost USD200 million in free cash flow in 2022. We expect to deliver double-digit yearly production growth with potentially 40% plus free cash flow yields under current brent oil forward strip pricing conditions," said President and Chief Executive Officer Manuel Pablo Zuniga-Pflucker.

Shares in PetroTal ended by down 2.2% to 45.00 pence in London on Thursday afternoon

By Greg Rosenvinge; gregrosenvinge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -3.00% 89.84 Delayed Quote.20.29%
PETROTAL CORP. -6.49% 0.72 Delayed Quote.83.33%
WTI -4.16% 81.678 Delayed Quote.15.84%
Financials
Sales 2022 517 M 388 M 388 M
Net income 2022 504 M 379 M 379 M
Net cash 2022 134 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,48x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 662 M 497 M 497 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart PETROTAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
PetroTal Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROTAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,77 CAD
Average target price 2,25 CAD
Spread / Average Target 192%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manuel Pablo Zúñiga-Pflücker President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Douglas Charles Urch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark A. McComiskey Chairman
Gavin Hugh Lothian Wilson Independent Director
Eleanor J. Barker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROTAL CORP.83.33%497
CHEVRON CORPORATION60.25%357 704
CONOCOPHILLIPS79.05%161 042
EOG RESOURCES, INC.61.49%84 261
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED51.36%67 270
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION156.74%65 160