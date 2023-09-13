PetroTal Corp - Alberta, Canada-based oil and gas company - Confirms dividend of USD0.025 per share will be paid to shareholders on September 15. Adds buybacks have resumed with another scheduled after a brief pause around the quarter end. Further, says production in July and August 2023 averaged 11,552 barrels of oil per day and 12,651 barrels respectively as the company managed reduced barge movement to and from Brazil during the anticipated low river dry season. Expects to make up the volume shortfall if river levels revert to normal in the fourth quarter, and reiterates its full year guidance range of between 14,000 barrels and 15,000 barrels.
Current stock price: 46.25 pence
12-month change: down 3.7%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
