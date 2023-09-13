PetroTal Corp. is an oil and gas development and production company focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, appraisal and development of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru's Block 95. Through its two subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the ongoing development of hydrocarbons in Block 95 with a focus on the development and production from the Bretana oil field. In addition to further leads in Block 95, the Company has significant exploration prospects and leads in Block 107. The Bretana oil field is located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The Company has a 100% working interest in the Bretana oil field. Block 107 has three additional leads, inclusive of the Osheki-Kametza prospect.