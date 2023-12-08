Petrotal Corp - AIM-listed oil and gas company, which focuses on resource development in Peru - announced on Friday that it repurchased 68,176 common shares at 47.5 pence each, paying around GBP32,000.

Following the cancellation of repurchased shares, Petrotal will retain no common shares in treasury, and 913.3 million common shares in issue, equal to the total voting rights in the company.

Current stock price: down 1.6% at 47.00 pence each in London on Friday afternoon.

12-month change: up 21.8%

By Hugh Cameron, Alliance News reporter

