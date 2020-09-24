September 24, 2020

Petroteq Energy Announces It Has Overcome COVID Supply Side Hurdles and Will Receive Necessary Equipment in September to Decrease Costs per Barrel While Increasing Capacity

Company says Control System Components and Instrumentation are also set for Delivery for Petroteq's Oil Sands Plant at Asphalt Ridge, Utah

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 /Petroteq Energy Inc.

("Petroteq" or the "Company") ​(TSXV:PQE)(​OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil ​company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-​extraction technologies, announced that work by Greenfield Energy LLC ("Greenfield"), the joint venture between Valkor LLC ("Valkor") and Tomco Energy plc ("Tomco") to upgrade the capacity and reliability of the oil sands plant at Asphalt Ridge owned by Petroteq (the "POSP"), is well underway with restart of the plant now planned for November 2020.

The Company is further pleased to announce that:

Plant evaluation, verification and debottlenecking support by Valkor for the POSP and the design of upgrades needed to increase reliability towards 24/7 operations, decrease incremental cost per bbl produced, and increase capacity to 400 bbl per day average with a target of 500 bbl per day processing oil sands ore having an oil saturation of seven percent (7%) have been completed. Valkor personnel are now on site directing the modifications to the plant identified by the design revisions.

All equipment needed for the upgrade has been defined, sourced and purchased with deliveries to the site scheduled over the next couple of weeks.

Control system components and instrumentation is now on order with the longest lead time items scheduled for delivery during October 2020.

Construction work at the POSP to make the plant ready to receive and incorporate the additional equipment and control systems is proceeding apace with pads for new equipment prepared and piping system modifications ongoing.

Modifications to the POSP to connect MSAR commercial production equipment and

MSAR® test equipment from Quadrise Fuels International plc ("Quadrise") for post processing of produced oil are in progress with the intention to undertake testing before year end in cooperation with Greenfield and Quadrise.

In accordance with the Greenfield JV agreement and pursuant to the existing work order