    PQE   CA71678B1076

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC.

(PQE)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:40 2022-08-08 pm EDT
0.2500 CAD   -3.85%
NewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petroteq Energy : CANCELS STOCK OPTIONS - Form 6-K

08/08/2022 | 02:15pm EDT
PETROTEQ CANCELS STOCK OPTIONS

Sherman Oaks, California - July 27, 2022 - Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") (TSXV:PQE; OTC PINK:PQEFF; FSE:PQCF), an an oil company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil sands extraction and remediation technologies, announces that it and the optionees of all of the issued and outstanding stock options of the Company have agreed to cancel an aggregate of 4,250,000 stock options, all of which had exercise prices between C$1.00 and C$2.27. Subject to compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the optionees will be eligible to receive awards under the Company's new 2022 Equity Incentive Plan approved by shareholders on July 21, 2022. Accordingly, the Company now has no outstanding stock options.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Petroteq Energy Inc.
Vladimir Podlipskiy
Interim Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (800) 979-1897

Disclaimer

Petroteq Energy Inc. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 18:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,00 M - -
Net income 2021 -9,47 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6,62 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -11,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 156 M 156 M -
EV / Sales 2020 108x
EV / Sales 2021 46,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,6%
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Podlipskiy Director, Chief Executive & Technology Officer
Michael Fitzgerald Hopkinson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Robert Dennewald Independent Director
James W. Fuller Independent Director
Robert J. Chenery Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROTEQ ENERGY INC.0.00%156
CONOCOPHILLIPS28.64%118 201
EOG RESOURCES, INC.20.47%62 713
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED25.80%58 248
CNOOC LIMITED18.43%57 711
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION103.55%54 818