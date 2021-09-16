Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PVD   VN000000PVD2

PETROVIETNAM DRILLING AND WELL SERVICES CORPORATION

(PVD)
Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services : PV DRILLING II reached the milestone of 12 consecutive years of safe operation (15/9/2009- 15/9/2021)

09/16/2021 | 05:42am EDT
PV DRILLING II reached the milestone of 12 consecutive years of safe operation (15/9/2009- 15/9/2021)
16.09.2021

PV DRILLING II is PV Drilling's 2nd wholly-owned jack-up rig and officially came into operations on September 15th, 2009. As of 14th September, 2021, PV DRILLING II reached the milestone of 12 consecutive years of safe operations without any Lost Time Incident (LTI-free), recognized by the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC). At the moment, PV DRILLINGII is providing for Hoang Long JOC's drilling campaign in Te Giac Trang field, offshore Vietnam, after successfully finishing drilling operations for Vietsovpetro.

The HSE performance and operational excellence of PV DRILLING II in particular and that of its sister rigs in general has contributed significantly to the enhancement of prestige and image as well as creating PV Drilling's competitive advantage in the international arena, thus contributing to the implementation of PV Drilling's strategy of providing drilling services in overseas.

On this occasion, President & CEO of PV Drilling has penned a congratulation letter to Rig management Team, all crew members of PV DRILLING II; PVD Drilling Division Management and Staff and HSEQ Division of Head Office.

Disclaimer

Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Service JSC published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 09:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 664 B 205 M 205 M
Net income 2021 86 677 M 3,81 M 3,81 M
Net Debt 2021 410 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
P/E ratio 2021 117x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 233 B 361 M 362 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,77x
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 2 011
Free-Float 49,4%
Chart PETROVIETNAM DRILLING AND WELL SERVICES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROVIETNAM DRILLING AND WELL SERVICES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 19 550,00 VND
Average target price 23 129,60 VND
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cuong Xuan Nguyen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Toan The Mai Chairman
Tong Duc Van Director
Chien Duc Do Vice Chairman
Thuy Thi Nguyen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROVIETNAM DRILLING AND WELL SERVICES CORPORATION20.68%361
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED5.95%8 681
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION31.15%6 030
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.14.77%2 868
VALARIS LIMITED0.00%2 365
TRANSOCEAN LTD.57.58%2 299