Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services : PV DRILLING II reached the milestone of 12 consecutive years of safe operation (15/9/2009- 15/9/2021)

PV DRILLING II reached the milestone of 12 consecutive years of safe operation (15/9/2009- 15/9/2021)

16.09.2021

PV DRILLING II is PV Drilling's 2nd wholly-owned jack-up rig and officially came into operations on September 15th, 2009. As of 14th September, 2021, PV DRILLING II reached the milestone of 12 consecutive years of safe operations without any Lost Time Incident (LTI-free), recognized by the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC). At the moment, PV DRILLINGII is providing for Hoang Long JOC's drilling campaign in Te Giac Trang field, offshore Vietnam, after successfully finishing drilling operations for Vietsovpetro.

The HSE performance and operational excellence of PV DRILLING II in particular and that of its sister rigs in general has contributed significantly to the enhancement of prestige and image as well as creating PV Drilling's competitive advantage in the international arena, thus contributing to the implementation of PV Drilling's strategy of providing drilling services in overseas.

On this occasion, President & CEO of PV Drilling has penned a congratulation letter to Rig management Team, all crew members of PV DRILLING II; PVD Drilling Division Management and Staff and HSEQ Division of Head Office.