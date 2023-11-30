PV Drilling secured its second long-term drilling campaign with Pertamina Hulu Energi Offshore Northwest Java in Indonesia

29.11.2023

In mid-November 2023, PetroVietnam Drilling and Well Service Corporation (PV Drilling) and its local partner PT Jimmulya have been awarded with a long-term contract to provide a self-elevating drilling rig in Indonesia.

The company received the winning bid notification to supply the rig PV DRILLING III for PT Pertamina Hulu Energi ONWJ (PHE ONWJ) to serve a long-term drilling campaign offshore North West Java and offshore South East Sumatra, Indonesia. The Rig shall be committed for a firm period of 3 years plus an optional 2-year extension, with tentative commencement date by the end of December 2024 or early January 2025.

Meeting between PHE ONWJ and PV Drilling for the utilization of the rig PV DRILLING III.

Apart from this latest commitment, PHE ONWJ is currently utilizing the rig PV DRILLING II for a drilling campaign in West Java sea, Indonesia, with a duration of 3 years, starting from December 2022. After one year in operation, on November 27, 2023, PV Drilling was honored to receive the award from Pertamina EP for the best HSSE performance in 2023. This award further highlighted the client's trust in PV Drilling's rig performance in the Indonesian market. In term of safety, PV Drilling was also commended by the International Association of Drilling Contractors - Southeast Asia Chapter (IADC-SEAC) in May 2023, with the award for the Best Incident Rate Offshore Company.

PV Drilling's Best HSSE Performance Award in 2023 by Pertamina EP.

The rig PV DRILLING III was constructed and put into operation in 2009. Over 14 years of operation, the Rig has successfully executed numerous drilling campaigns for clients spanning from Vietnam to foreign locations across Southeast Asia. Currently, the Rig is engaged in a drilling campaign for Hibiscus Oil & Gas Malaysia Limited (HML) in Malaysia. In 2023, during the current contract with HML, the Rig has set a record for drilling the longest well in Malaysia, measuring 6,963 meters.

The jack-up rig PV DRILLING III.

With outstanding achievements in the oil and gas drilling sector both domestically and internationally, PV Drilling is confident that the Corporation will continue to execute more successful drilling campaigns for clients, further solidifying its reputation as a reliable drilling contractor in the Southeast Asia region in the upcoming period.

PV Drilling's PR Team.