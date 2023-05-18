Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Vietnam
  Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Corporation
  News
  Summary
    PVD   VN000000PVD2

PETROVIETNAM DRILLING AND WELL SERVICES CORPORATION

(PVD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-17
22400.00 VND   +2.05%
Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services : PVD Invest secured PMSS contract with Phu Quoc POC

05/18/2023 | 10:50pm EDT
PVD Invest secured PMSS contract with Phu Quoc POC
18.05.2023

On 17 May, 2023, in Ho Chi Minh City, PVD Invest - a subsidiary of Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Service Corporation (PV Drilling) secured a Project Management Support Service Contract (PMSS) contract with the Operator of Major Block B Gas Development Project - Phu Quoc Petroleum Operation Company(PQPOC).

PVD Invest was founded in 2010 with its scopes of services including: the provision of experts and skilled manpower; technical services; equipment and drilling support services. Up to present, PVD Invest has achieved remarkable results in service provision and is considered one of the most reputable service providers with dominating market share in the field of manpower supply for local and international oil and gas contractors operating in Vietnam.

PQPOC is among the Company's familiar clients. With Block B Gas Development Project, PVD Invest continues to gain client's trust and secures the PMSS contract with PQPOC for services provision in the upcoming time.

Signing ceremony for PMSS contract between PVD Invest and PQPOC.

PQPOC is an operator of Block B Gas Development Project, an upstream stage. This is a chain of national key projects related to the upstream, midstream and downstream stages; with a large scale of an expected gas production output, over 5 billion m3/year for about 20 years. In addition to ensuring national energy security, the project will contribute to the State budget as well as develop socio-economic fields for the Southwest region. Signing PMSS Contract is an important foundation for Block B Gas Development Project to be implemented so that its final investment decision (FID) will be settled down within quarter 2, 2023 and its first natural gas can reach the mainlain by the end of 2026 as planned.

PVD Invest commits to try the best in providing services to PQPOC so that the Company can bring more successes to the client's project and at the same time, demonstrating our professionalism and integrity - PV Drilling's two core values, contributing to upgrade PV Drilling's brand name in the drilling market both domestically and internationally.

PV Drilling's PR Team.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Service JSC published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 02:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 6 450 B 275 M 275 M
Net income 2023 311 B 13,2 M 13,2 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 48,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 12 452 B 531 M 531 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,93x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 971
Free-Float 47,2%
Managers and Directors
Cuong Xuan Nguyen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Toan The Mai Chairman
Tong Duc Van Independent Director
Toan Van Nguyen Independent Director
Quoc Xuan Hoang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROVIETNAM DRILLING AND WELL SERVICES CORPORATION25.49%520
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.27.52%16 688
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-9.91%8 367
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC-1.27%5 210
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION17.65%4 527
TRANSOCEAN LTD.29.17%4 514
