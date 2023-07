Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp (PV Gas) is a Vietnam-based company engaged in integrated oil and gas operations. The Company is involved in the extraction, refining, distribution, marketing and pipeline transportation of natural gas and gas related products, such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG) and condensate. It is engaged in the import, export and trading of gas products and supplies and equipment for the gas industry. In addition, the Company and its subsidiaries are involved in support activities for oil and gas operations, including the manufacturing of gas pipelines, gas related structures building, installation, repair and maintenance, gasoline stations operations, as well as warehousing and port operations.