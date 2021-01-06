Petrox Announces New Website

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2021) - Petrox Resources Corp. (TSXV: PTC) (the "Corporation" or "Petrox") is pleased to announce that it has a new website: www.petroxresourcescorp.com.

The website located at www.petroxresources.ca (the "Former Website") is not owned by the Corporation and has not been for two years. Petrox has no affiliation with the Former Website or its owners and disclaims any affiliation with the Former Website and any information therein.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Petrox Resources Corp.

Edwin Tam, President and CEO or Alan Chan, CFO

Telephone: (403) 270 - 2290

Facsimile: (403) 228 - 3013

Website: www.petroxresourcescorp.com

Reader Advisory

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71519