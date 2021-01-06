Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Petrox Resources Corp.    PTC   CA7167661007

PETROX RESOURCES CORP.

(PTC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 12/31 10:24:20 am
0.015 CAD   -25.00%
05:45pPetrox Announces New Website
NE
2020PETROX RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Resumption - PTC
AQ
2020Petrox Announces Termination of Letter of Intent with Good Time Mega Trade International Limited
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petrox Announces New Website

01/06/2021 | 05:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2021) - Petrox Resources Corp. (TSXV: PTC) (the "Corporation" or "Petrox") is pleased to announce that it has a new website: www.petroxresourcescorp.com.

The website located at www.petroxresources.ca (the "Former Website") is not owned by the Corporation and has not been for two years. Petrox has no affiliation with the Former Website or its owners and disclaims any affiliation with the Former Website and any information therein.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Petrox Resources Corp.
Edwin Tam, President and CEO or Alan Chan, CFO
Telephone: (403) 270 - 2290
Facsimile: (403) 228 - 3013
Website: www.petroxresourcescorp.com

Reader Advisory

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71519


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about PETROX RESOURCES CORP.
05:45pPetrox Announces New Website
NE
2020PETROX RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Resumption - PTC
AQ
2020Petrox Announces Termination of Letter of Intent with Good Time Mega Trade In..
NE
2020PETROX RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Halt - PTC
AQ
2020PETROX RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Resumption - PTC
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,58 M 0,46 M 0,46 M
Net income 2019 -0,10 M -0,08 M -0,08 M
Net cash 2019 0,27 M 0,22 M 0,22 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,66x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 0,83 M 0,65 M 0,65 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,39x
EV / Sales 2019 0,00x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart PETROX RESOURCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Petrox Resources Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward S. L. Tam Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alan P. Chan CFO, Secretary & Non-Independent Director
Garry Willem Lohuis Independent Director
Yun Yan Zheng Independent Director
Hui Yu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROX RESOURCES CORP.0.00%1
CONOCOPHILLIPS4.63%44 683
CNOOC LIMITED2.51%40 655
EOG RESOURCES, INC.8.12%31 456
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED10.07%31 240
ECOPETROL S.A.2.90%27 402
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ