Petrox Resources Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

November 23, 2023 at 03:16 pm EST Share

Petrox Resources Corp. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported revenue was CAD 0.171561 million compared to CAD 0.144422 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 0.047331 million compared to net loss of CAD 0.008524 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.001. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.001.

For the nine months, revenue was CAD 0.421539 million compared to CAD 0.633552 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 0.022333 million compared to CAD 0.215631 million a year ago.