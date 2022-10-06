Advanced search
    PRQ   CA71678F1080

PETRUS RESOURCES LTD.

(PRQ)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:23 2022-10-06 am EDT
2.690 CAD   +6.32%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petrus Resources : Corporate Update

10/06/2022 | 10:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRQ.TO

Corporate Update

October 6, 2022

PETRUS: SNAPSHOT

Corporate Profile

Production & Funds Flow

KAKWA

Q2 2022 Average Production

7,280 boe/d

Commodity Weighting

71% Gas, 29% Oil & Liquids

Base Decline

29%

Annualized Q2 2022 Funds Flow

$92.8 Million ($0.80/share)

FOOTHILLS

THORSBY

Market Summary & Capital Structure

Shares Outstanding & Market Cap1

122 mm (74% insiders), $269 mm

Revolving Credit Facility

$30 mm (Approx. $5.7 mm drawn)

Second Lien (Matures June 2025)

$25 mm (Approx. $12 mm drawn)

Debt2

Approx. $17.7 mm

NORTH

FERRIER

FERRIER

1)

Based on share price and basic shares outstanding at market closing on June 30, 2022.

22

2)

Debt is estimated as at June 30, 2022.

Strategy: Unlock Proven Value

Reduced Debt By Nearly 90%1

Invest in Development of Quality Assets

Operational Excellence

Production/Cash Flow Growth

Q2 2022 Debt/CF 0.2X

Direct Excess Cash to Drilling

Generate Superior Returns

Create Shareholder Value

1) Net debt reduced from $110.4 million at end of Q2 2022 to $13.9 million at end of Q2 2022.

3

FERFERIER,RIERALBERTA

Repeatable,Economicspredictable& Drilling Locationsand low risk resource play

4,518 boe/d4 (70% gas, 30% oil/NGLs)

Cardium oil and condensate rich gas

Manufacturing style resource play

Approximately 250+5 drilling locations

-includes Cardium & Other (Glauc, Rock Creek, Notikewin, Ellerslie) Flexibility to target locations based on commodity pricing

Low operating cost (Q2 2022-$5.03/boe)

Processing & gathering infrastructure owned 100%

-60 mmcf/d capacity (30% utilized), 85 bbls/mmcf NGL recovery

Petrus 2-25

Gas Plant

Sales Line

1) Capital includes costs to drill, complete, equip and tie-in.

2) IP30 represents the average initial production rate over the first 30 days of production from recently drilled operated and non-operated Ferrier area wells.

3) Economic assumptions are based on reserves report prepared by Insite Petroleum Consultants Ltd. Dec 31, 2021. Note these economics reflect the expected return on a well drilled today and exclude certain costs (i.e. firm transportation contracts) that would be incurred regardless of the well being drilled.

4) Q2 2022 average production

5) Locations are based on a combination of proved and probable locations derived from the reserves report prepared by Insite Petroleum Consultants effective December 31, 2021 and unbooked locations which are internal estimates based on Petrus' prospective acreage and an assumption as to the number of wells that can be drilled per section

4

based on industry practice and internal review. Unbooked locations do not have attributed reserves.

FERRIER ECONOMICS

Fe1

Petrus Ferrier Locations Highly Competitive vs Leading North American Plays

  • Months Payout

1) Non-Petrus payout estimates provided by Peters & Co. Limited. All payout estimates based on US$70/B WTI, US$13.00/B WCS Diff, US$3.25/B PAR Diff, US$3.50/Mcf NYMEX; C$3.25/Mcf AECO; US$/C$: $0.78. Petrus economics are internal calculations using the same economic parameters and are based on expected results for Tier 1 locations.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Petrus Resources Inc. published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 14:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
