Petrus Resources : Corporate Update

FERFERIER,RIERALBERTA
Repeatable,Economicspredictable& Drilling Locationsand low risk resource play
4,518 boe/d4 (70% gas, 30% oil/NGLs)
Cardium oil and condensate rich gas
Manufacturing style resource play
Approximately 250+5 drilling locations
-includes Cardium & Other (Glauc, Rock Creek, Notikewin, Ellerslie) Flexibility to target locations based on commodity pricing
Low operating cost (Q2 2022-$5.03/boe)
Processing & gathering infrastructure owned 100%
-60 mmcf/d capacity (30% utilized), 85 bbls/mmcf NGL recovery