Petrus Resources : Corporate Update

2) IP30 represents the average initial production rate over the first 30 days of production from recently drilled operated and non-operated Ferrier area wells.

3) Economic assumptions are based on reserves report prepared by Insite Petroleum Consultants Ltd. Dec 31, 2021. Note these economics reflect the expected return on a well drilled today and exclude certain costs (i.e. firm transportation contracts) that would be incurred regardless of the well being drilled.

5) Locations are based on a combination of proved and probable locations derived from the reserves report prepared by Insite Petroleum Consultants effective December 31, 2021 and unbooked locations which are internal estimates based on Petrus' prospective acreage and an assumption as to the number of wells that can be drilled per section