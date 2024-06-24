Pets At Home Group PLC - Wilmslow, England-based pet supply retailer - Begins GBP25 million share buyback programme, which will be undertaken in two tranches. The first tranche, for up to GBP12.5 million, will begin Monday and end by September 27. The purpose of the buyback is to reduce the company's share capital.

Current stock price: 304.80 pence per share, up 1.3% on Monday

12-month change: down 18%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.