PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC

(PETS)
Pets At Home : expects fiscal-year profit to benefit from essential retailer tag

01/08/2021 | 03:12am EST
(Reuters) - Pets at Home raised its forecast for fiscal-year underlying pretax profit on Friday as its stores would be allowed to stay open during the new national lockdown.

The pet supplies firm said it now expects underlying pretax profit to be at least 77 million pounds ($104.50 million) for the fiscal year ending 2021, including the previously announced repayment of 28.9 million pounds under the UK government's corporate relief plan.

"While renewed COVID-related restrictions on a national level may constrain trade, we remain an 'essential' retailer," Pets at Home said in a statement.

The company said it had strong sales momentum across its retail and veterinary operations in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, with "high-teens" group like-for-like sales in December.

Pets At Home, which operates 451 retail stores offering pet grooming services and insurance products, has been doing well throughout the pandemic, starting in March when its sales were helped by a lockdown-led stockpiling.

Surging pet adoptions during the pandemic has also boosted demand for its accessories and veterinary services.

The company also sold five specialist referral practices to veterinary company Linnaeus Group for 100 million pounds last year, and bought veterinary telehealth services provider The Vet Connection, looking to cash in on remote consultations during the pandemic.

($1 = 0.7368 pounds)

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
