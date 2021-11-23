Log in
    PETS   GB00BJ62K685

PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC

(PETS)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 11/23 10:40:46 am
488.4 GBX   +6.59%
PETS AT HOME : puppy & kitten craze boosts profits as lockdown love beats the odds
RE
05:06aLondon Shares Fall in Early Trade; CRH, Compass Rise
DJ
02:32aPets at Home Profit Rises in Fiscal H1; Dividend Up 72%
MT
Pets At Home: puppy & kitten craze boosts profits as lockdown love beats the odds

11/23/2021 | 10:34am EST
FILE PHOTO: Ripley Farmers Market

(Reuters) - British retailer Pets At Home said the number of households taking on new pets, which surged last year during COVID-19 lockdowns, is continuing to grow, driving up membership numbers and sparking a 77% jump in half-year earnings.

The UK's largest pet care retailer, which has 453 stores, said membership numbers of its puppy and kitten club more than doubled, with members typically spending a third more per annum than non-members. Active VIP members rose 13% to 6.8 million.

Shares in Pets At Home, which said that fiscal 2022 earnings will be at the top end of market estimates, climbed 7%, and were among top midcap gainers by 1450 GMT.

Lockdowns and work from home policies due to the spread of COVID-19 over the past two years have been accompanied by a surge in pet sales, making companies that operate in the animal care market among winners of the pandemic.

3.2 million UK households have brought a pet home since the start of the pandemic, as per the latest report from the Pet Food Manufacturers' Association (PFMA), a trade body representing the pet food industry.

"Conditions don't get much better for a pet superstore," Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Sophie Lund-Yates said.

"It seems ongoing flexible working, and perhaps the renewed popularity of rural living, have culminated in the trend having more room to run than initially thought."

The PFMA also estimates that around 17 million households were responsible for a pet's welfare, meaning roughly one in four British households owned a pet compared to one in five American households.

Pets At Home, which kept its stores, website and veterinary practices open for much of the pandemic, said new registrations at its high-margin veterinary practices business averaged at about 10,000 per week for the six months to Oct. 7.

Half-year profits rose to 70.2 million pounds.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Chris Peters in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 239 M 1 654 M 1 654 M
Net income 2022 107 M 142 M 142 M
Net Debt 2022 383 M 511 M 511 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 2,26%
Capitalization 2 292 M 3 074 M 3 059 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 10 004
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Pets at Home Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 458,20 GBX
Average target price 536,88 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Pritchard Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael James Iddon Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Ian Burke Non-Executive Chairman
William Hewish Chief Information Officer
David Peter Robinson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC17.35%3 074
CHEWY, INC.-26.53%27 589
PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.0.00%5 457
ZOOPLUS AG182.10%3 857
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.0.21%1 491
MUSTI GROUP OYJ32.11%1 216