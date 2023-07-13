Pets at Home Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based company. The Company is engaged in the pet care business, providing pets and their owners with various advice and products. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group and Central. The Retail segment comprises of the retailing of pet products purchased online and in-store, pet sales, grooming services and insurance products. The Vet Group segment comprises of First Opinion practices. The Central segment includes the veterinary telehealth business. The Company's brands include Pets at Home, Vets4Pets and the Groom Room. It offers pet products online or from its 457 stores, which also have vet practices and grooming salons. The pet grooming services offered include a full groom, bath and brush, microchipping and nail clipping. The Company also operates a small animal veterinary business, with 444 veterinary General Practices. Its subsidiaries include Accrington Vets4Pets Limited and Companion Care (Banbury) Limited, among others.

Sector Other Specialty Retailers