Pets at Home, which leads the British pet services market with a 24% market share, has significant veterinary operations.
Shares were down 12.4% at 331.6 pence in early trade.
(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04:03:18 2023-09-07 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|336.40 GBX
|-11.15%
|-11.58%
|+17.73%
|09:41am
|Pets at Home dives on UK watchdog probe into vet services market
|RE
|Aug. 18
|Stocks fall as UK retail sales add to gloom
|AN
(Reuters) - Shares in Pets at Home Group fell over 12% on Thursday, after the UK's antitrust watchdog launched a review into the veterinary services market for small pets including dogs, cats and rabbits.
Pets at Home, which leads the British pet services market with a 24% market share, has significant veterinary operations.
Shares were down 12.4% at 331.6 pence in early trade.
(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|337.60 GBX
|-10.83%
|-11.44%
|2 235 M $
|Pets at Home dives on UK watchdog probe into vet services market
|RE
|Stocks fall as UK retail sales add to gloom
|AN
|FTSE 100 Falls For Third Straight Session
|DJ
|Pets at Home sees quarterly revenue rise but maintains annual outlook
|AN
|Pets at Home Logs 8% Growth in Fiscal Q1 Revenue; FY Outlook Affirmed
|MT
|UK's Pets at Home reports higher revenue on sustained demand
|RE
|Pets At Home Group plc Announces Revenue Results Covering the Sixteen Week Period to 20 July 2023
|CI
|Pets at Home Group Plc Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal 2024
|CI
|Alternative Income REIT ups net value, surpasses annual payout target
|AN
|MediaZest expects improved second half trading from new business wins
|AN
|Pets at Home Group Plc Declares Final Dividend for the Year Ended 30 March 2023
|CI
|Pets At Home Commences £50 Million Share Buyback Programme
|RE
|Agronomics investee backed by Pets At Home; lab meat approvals in US
|AN
|FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.3% Amid Increasing -2-
|DJ
|Shell Needs to Build Upstream Longevity -2-
|DJ
|Return of the hawks
|ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Alphabet, Lyft, Meta Platforms, Pets at Home...
|Citi likes Rio Tinto; JPMorgan raises Clarkson
|AN
|Investors are no longer afraid
|ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Croda, Herbalife, Pets at Home...
|Goldman cuts Croda to neutral; Davy likes Wise
|AN
|FTSE 100 up despite pressure on housing market
|AN
|US debt deal progress gives lift; Dr Martens down
|AN
|Auto Trader revenue up; names Gregg's Matt Davies as chair
|AN
|Higher open as US debt limit bill passes House
|AN
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+17.91%
|2 235 M $
|-8.50%
|2 145 M $
|-46.73%
|1 352 M $
|-34.86%
|1 334 M $
|+24.60%
|699 M $
|-13.10%
|506 M $
|-4.01%
|419 M $
|+6.71%
|284 M $
|0.00%
|94 M $
|+2.62%
|32 M $