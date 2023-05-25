Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Pets at Home Group Plc
  News
  7. Summary
    PETS   GB00BJ62K685

PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC

(PETS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:16:03 2023-05-25 am EDT
363.40 GBX   -1.03%
02:43aUK's Pets At Home targets further profit growth in medium term
RE
02:43aPets at Home Posts Lower FY23 Attributable Profit; Revenue Grows
MT
02:10aEarnings Flash (PETS.L) PETS AT HOME GROUP Posts FY23 EPS GBX20.50
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK's Pets At Home targets further profit growth in medium term

05/25/2023 | 02:43am EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Milton Keynes

(Reuters) - Pets At Home Plc said on Thursday it would target a 10% profit growth in the medium term after it announced a share buyback programme worth 50 million pounds ($63.11 million) as Britons splurged on essentials and veterinary services for their furry companions.

The company plans to build a pet care platform to integrate its products and services, and invest further in its pet care centres, it added.

Pet ownership, which saw a surge during the pandemic, continues to rise as people opt to get a companion for their furry friends. However, high household bills have limited customer spending on toys and accessories.

The company, which leads the 7.2-billion-pound UK pet care market with a 24% share, said it expects its 2024 underlying profit before tax to come in at 136 million pounds, in line with analysts' consensus.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Janane Venkatrman)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 408 M 1 742 M 1 742 M
Net income 2023 104 M 128 M 128 M
Net Debt 2023 333 M 412 M 412 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,5x
Yield 2023 3,37%
Capitalization 1 762 M 2 180 M 2 180 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
EV / Sales 2024 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 10 262
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Pets at Home Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 367,20 GBX
Average target price 389,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 6,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lyssa Ruth McGowan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael James Iddon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Ian Burke Non-Executive Chairman
William Hewish Chief Information Officer
Wu Yunwei Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC29.48%2 180
CHEWY, INC.-13.59%13 679
PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.-12.13%2 716
MUSTI GROUP OYJ25.75%706
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.16.61%681
BARK, INC.-16.78%220
