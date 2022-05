The pet care retailer, which has more than 450 stores, said its group underlying profit before tax came in at 144.7 million pounds ($181.34 million) for the year ended March 31, ahead of a company-complied consensus of 141 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7980 pounds)

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)