PetVivo : CEO John Lai discusses Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology on Fintech Focus
PetVivo CEO John Lai discusses Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology on Fintech Focus
PetVivo CEO John Lai discusses Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology and how we set ourselves apart from the competition on Fintech Focus:
https://f.io/ZRH2DSAc
Disclaimer
PetVivo Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 14:33:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC.
Sales 2023
1,70 M
-
-
Net income 2023
-10,5 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
-2,13x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
19,5 M
19,5 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2023
11,5x
Capi. / Sales 2024
1,83x
Nbr of Employees
15
Free-Float
59,8%
Chart PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
1,94 $
Average target price
7,00 $
Spread / Average Target
261%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.