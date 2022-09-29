Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PetVivo Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETV   US7168174081

PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC.

(PETV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  10:33 2022-09-29 am EDT
1.890 USD   -2.58%
10:34aPetvivo : CEO John Lai discusses Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology on Fintech Focus
PU
09/07Paula Wittler Joins PetVivo Holdings, Inc. as the Western Business Development Manager
AQ
09/06Petvivo holdings, inc. announces participation at the h.c. wainwright global investment conference september 12-14, 2022
AQ
Summary 
Summary

PetVivo : CEO John Lai discusses Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology on Fintech Focus

09/29/2022 | 10:34am EDT
PetVivo CEO John Lai discusses Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology on Fintech Focus
Sep 29
Written By Gavin Colahan

PetVivo CEO John Lai discusses Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology and how we set ourselves apart from the competition on Fintech Focus: https://f.io/ZRH2DSAc

Disclaimer

PetVivo Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 14:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1,70 M - -
Net income 2023 -10,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,13x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 19,5 M 19,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,5x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PetVivo Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,94 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 261%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Lai President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Folkes Chief Financial Officer
Gregory D. Cash Chairman
Randall A. Meyer Chief Operating Officer & Director
David Deming Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC.-48.54%20
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-29.86%172 880
MEDTRONIC PLC-20.16%109 775
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-6.27%65 700
HOYA CORPORATION-19.61%34 187
DEXCOM, INC.-37.92%32 714