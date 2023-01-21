PetVivo : CEO "getting great responses" to Lead Product

PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) Inc CEO John Lai speaks to Proactive's Thomas Warner ahead of the company's appearance at the Ocala Equine Conference in Florida on 21-22 January. Lai gives a general update on the business heading into the new year and says he's been getting "getting great responses" to his company's Spryng technology, which aims to treated osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. #ProactiveInvestors#PETV#biotech#health#medicine#veterinary#invest#investing#investment#investor#stockmarket#stocks#stock#stockmarketnews

Watch the interview here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cRCdKIrSS7A&t=1s