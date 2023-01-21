Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PetVivo Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETV   US7168174081

PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC.

(PETV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:34:41 2023-01-20 pm EST
2.380 USD   +2.14%
PetVivo : CEO "getting great responses" to Lead Product

01/21/2023 | 01:21am EST
PetVivo CEO "getting great responses" to Lead Product
Jan 20
Written By Gavin Colahan

PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) Inc CEO John Lai speaks to Proactive's Thomas Warner ahead of the company's appearance at the Ocala Equine Conference in Florida on 21-22 January. Lai gives a general update on the business heading into the new year and says he's been getting "getting great responses" to his company's Spryng technology, which aims to treated osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. #ProactiveInvestors#PETV#biotech#health#medicine#veterinary#invest#investing#investment#investor#stockmarket#stocks#stock#stockmarketnews

Watch the interview here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cRCdKIrSS7A&t=1s

Attachments

Disclaimer

PetVivo Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2023 06:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1,70 M - -
Net income 2023 -10,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,62x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 27,8 M 27,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 16,4x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 54,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,38 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 194%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Lai President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Folkes Chief Financial Officer
Gregory D. Cash Chairman
Randall A. Meyer Chief Operating Officer & Director
David Deming Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC.21.43%28
ABBOTT LABORATORIES2.76%194 932
MEDTRONIC PLC2.32%105 776
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-0.19%72 193
DEXCOM, INC.-6.22%41 021
HOYA CORPORATION6.41%37 501