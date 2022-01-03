PetVivo : Current Report (Form 8-K)

Log in
01/03/2022
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

December 31, 2021

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada 001-40715 99-0363559

(State or other jurisdiction of
incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

5251 Edina Industrial Blvd.

Edina, Minnesota

55349
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(952)405-6216

Registrant's telephone number, including area code

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.001 PETV The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Warrants to purchase Common Stock PETVW The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC


Item 5.08. Shareholder Director Nominations.

To the extent applicable, the information in Item 8.01 of this Form 8-K is incorporated by reference into this Item 5.08.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

The Board of Directors of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") determined that the Company's next Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be held on March 4, 2022. The time and location of the Annual Meeting will be set forth in the Company's definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Pursuant to the Company's Bylaws (the "Bylaws"), stockholders seeking to bring business before the Annual Meeting or to nominate candidates for election as directors at the Annual Meeting must deliver such proposals or nominations to the principal executive offices of the Company not later than January 12, 2022. Any stockholder proposal or director nomination must also comply with the requirements of Nevada law, the rules and regulations promulgated by the SEC and the Bylaws, as applicable.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Company has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC.
Date: January 3, 2022 By: /s/ John Lai
Name: John Lai
Title: Chief Executive Officer


Disclaimer

PetVivo Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 19:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
