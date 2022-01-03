PetVivo : Current Report (Form 8-K)

UNITED STATES

PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC.

Nevada 001-40715 99-0363559

5251 Edina Industrial Blvd. Edina, Minnesota 55349

(952)405-6216

Item 5.08. Shareholder Director Nominations.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

The Board of Directors of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") determined that the Company's next Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be held on March 4, 2022. The time and location of the Annual Meeting will be set forth in the Company's definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Pursuant to the Company's Bylaws (the "Bylaws"), stockholders seeking to bring business before the Annual Meeting or to nominate candidates for election as directors at the Annual Meeting must deliver such proposals or nominations to the principal executive offices of the Company not later than January 12, 2022. Any stockholder proposal or director nomination must also comply with the requirements of Nevada law, the rules and regulations promulgated by the SEC and the Bylaws, as applicable.

