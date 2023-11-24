Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On November 17, 2023, PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") received written notice ("Notice") from the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company no longer complies with the minimum stockholders' equity requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market because the Company's stockholders' equity, as reported in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2023, has fallen below $2.5 million. In addition, the Company does not meet the alternative compliance standards relating to the market value of listed securities or net income from continuing operations.

As stated in the Notice, unless the Company requests an appeal of Nasdaq's determination regarding delisting, trading of the Company's common stock will be suspended at the opening of business on November 28, 2023, and a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which will remove the Company's securities from listing and registration on The Nasdaq Stock Market. In accordance with the appeal procedures set forth in the Nasdaq Listing 5800 Series, the Company intends to timely submit a hearing request to a Hearings Panel (the "Panel") on or before November 24, 2023, which will stay the suspension of the Company's securities and the filing of the Form 25-NSE pending the Panel's decision.

The Notice has no immediate impact on the continued listing of the Company's common stock or warrants, which will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "PETV" and "PETVW", respectively.