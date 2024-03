Peugeot Invest: CEO to step down by the end of July at the latest

With a view to the future evolution of Robert Peugeot's chairmanship of the Board until May 2025, the investment company Peugeot Invest announces that its Board of Directors has decided to initiate a managerial change.



Bertrand Finet's term of office as Managing Director will end on the arrival of his replacement, and by the end of July at the latest, with the aim of putting in place a new management team to launch a new stage in Peugeot Invest's development.



