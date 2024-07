Peugeot Invest is a portfolio company. At the end of 2023, its financial assets had a net book value of EUR 8,659.5 million broken down by type of holding as follows: - shares in listed companies (65.2%): Immobilière Dassault (19.8% at the end of 2023; real estate company), LISI (14.4% at the end of 2023; manufacture of fasteners and assembly components for the aerospace and automotive industries), CIEL group (6.8%; conglomerate), SPIE (5.1%; provision of multitechnical services), ORPEA (5%; operation of retirement homes and clinics), SEB (4%; manufacturing of household appliances) and Tikehau Capital (1.6%; asset and investment management); - shares in unlisted companies (7%): Rothschild & Co, International SOS, Signa Prime, Signa Development, Acteon and Château Guiard; - other (27.8%): primarily mutual funds and venture capital funds.